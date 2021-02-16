Report warns of risk of extreme right “radicalization” in Portugal – Observer

A report on right-wing extremism in Europe, published, marks Chega’s political “normalization” in 2020 and warns against “the possibility of radicalizing forms of protest by the Portuguese far right”.

The infiltration of the far right into demonstrations for better living conditions, as is the case for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, should continue. And it is not possible, in this case, with the worsening of the social and economic crisis, to exclude the possibility of radicalization in the forms of protest of the Portuguese extreme right “, warns the report” State of hatred , right-wing extremism in Europe “.

The Portuguese part of this report, which describes the situation in several countries of the European Union, but also in Eastern Europe, is signed by two journalists dedicated to the study of the extreme right, Ricardo Cabral Fernandes and Filipe Teles, who warn of the risk that the far right will try to “take advantage of the discontent, frustration and resentment of the socio-economic crisis caused by measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic”.

For example, they defend, from what started to happen in 2020, the year the country experienced the crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, when Chega, for example, organized a demonstration against pedophilia, which “opened the door to the mobilization of the far right,” organized by movements “for the truth” of deniers. “The demonstrations began with a few dozen participants, but they are already capable of bringing together a few hundred people », We say in the text.

The report aims to describe the field and themes that the radical right and the far right are exploring and was commissioned by three non-governmental organizations, HOPE not hate (UK), Expo, Sweden, and the Amadeu António Foundation, from Germany.

In Portugal, six groups linked to the extreme right are identified. Chega is identified as a radical right-wing populist, the Ergue-te (ex-PNR) of the extreme right, the groups Escudo Indentitário and Associação Portugueses Primeiro are considered identitarians, Hammer Skin neo-Nazis and Movimento Zero, a non-organic movement in the police, is defined as far-right populists. Note also the creation of new groups such as the National Resistance, “responsible for a concentration in front of the headquarters of SOS Racismo”, in which the demonstrators wore masks and used torches, and the Defender Portugal movement.

After Chega elected a deputy to the 2019 legislatures, the report points out this year that there has been a political “normalization” of André Ventura’s party, signaling the agreement with the PSD and other parties of right to form a government in the region. autonomous region of the Azores. This agreement, according to the text, “was considered as a first step towards a parliamentary or governmental agreement at the national level”, contributing “more to legitimize Chega”.

The document points out that racism in Portugal was evident in a series of violent acts, such as the assault of a woman on a bus, by the police, because her son did not have a ticket or even by death. , in the streets of a suburban Lisbon, by an actor, Bruno Candé, for a man who sent him “to the slave quarters”, a term that refers to the past of slavery in Africa.

Chega, according to the report, raised far-right “key narratives” to levels not seen in Portuguese politics since the end of the Estado Novo, giving as an example that 15% of delegates to the last congress were voted in favor of a resolution. who proposed removing the ovaries of women who have had an abortion.