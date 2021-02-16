The PSD, the CDS-PP and the PPM of the Azores want an audit of the Court of Auditors at SATA – Observer

The three parties which, in coalition, govern the Autonomous Region of the Azores, proposed this Monday an audit of the Court of Auditors “on the financial and operational situation of Grupo SATA” between 2012 and 2020.

In a draft resolution submitted on Monday to the parliament of the Azores, the PSD, the CDS-PP and the PPM ask “the regional section of the Azores of the Court of Auditors to audit the financial and operational situation of Grupo SATA in the period between the years 2012 and 2020 ”.

The three parties also wish to “make public the documents in their possession related to the process of selling 49% of the capital of SATA Internacional – Azores Airlines, which were hidden from public opinion by the XII regional government of the Azores”, led by the PS.

The proposal provides that “denunciations which are compulsory by law, regardless of the quality of the agents involved”, should be detected if “signs of criminal or administrative infringement arising from decisions or directives of members of the regional government or of the council of administration of the SATA group “are detected”.

In the text of the resolution, the parties evoke “political interference by the supervisory authority, glaring errors at the strategic level and questionable affairs” which have left “the sustainability of the SATA group (…) seriously threatened”.

For these parties, “the serious situation to which SATA has been subjected during the two previous legislatures requires that the mistakes made not be repeated” and that it is only “possible to save SATA and build the future of the company. aerial view, knowing with precision what went wrong in the past ”.

This “work to identify the causes of serious SATA problems must be carried out by an external entity, credible and independent of political power, through a rigorous audit of the group’s situation over the period 2012-2020”, consider PSD, CDS – PP and PPM.

The two SATA carriers closed the third quarter of 2020 with losses of 61 million euros, higher than the negative of 38.6 million in the same period of 2019.

Operation SATA in 2020, like global airlines, was heavily conditioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the company halting the operation for most of the second quarter of the year.

However, the overall losses of the Azorean group had already amounted to 53 million euros in 2019, in line with the loss recorded in 2018.

SATA recently requested state aid of 133 million euros, an operation approved by Brussels and which goes hand in hand with the restructuring plan.

However, the European Commission has opened proceedings for Portugal in order to prove that the three recent capital increases of the Azorean carrier were not state aid.

The airline’s restructuring plan, presented on Friday, forecasts a loss of 28 million euros for this year, in 2022 the result is expected to be close to zero and, in 2023, profits of around 23 million euros are already admitted.

The carrier aims to achieve, by 2025, a total savings of 68 million euros.

The “four pillars” that will lead to these savings are fleet restructuring, operational efficiency, negotiation with suppliers and rationalization of work.

Reductions of 10% will also be applied to salaries above 1,200 euros gross monthly or to negotiated dismissals.

A total of 48 staff members have already left, in the form of early retirement or early retirement, and another 100 will be leaving by 2023.