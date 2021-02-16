PAIGC specifies that Aristides Gomes was a refugee on the recommendation of the UN and ECOWAS – Observer

The African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) has declared former Prime Minister Aristides Gomes a refugee at United Nations Headquarters on the recommendation of the organization and the Economic Community of States of West Africa (ECOWAS).

Aristides Gomes was a refugee at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Bissau for nearly a year, following the resignation of the current Guinean president, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, after leaving the country last week.

In a statement sent to the media on Monday, the PAIGC’s standing committee said Aristides Gomes was a refugee at the United Nations headquarters on “the recommendation of the United Nations, together with the Ecomib forces then stationed in the country, continued to the security risk analysis carried out ”.

The PAIGC management recognizes and praises the intervention of the UN system, namely the representative of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, under the coordination of the ECOWAS presidency and under the special supervision of Nana Akufo-Affo, president of Ghana ”and who takes over the presidency of the West African organization, the statement read.

According to the PAIGC, the gesture of the UN and ECOWAS is assessed by the party as “a fundamental contribution to the fight against selective justice in Guinea-Bissau”.

Aristides Gomes left the United Nations headquarters in Bissau, where he had been a refugee for about a year on Friday, because, according to his lawyers, he feared for his safety.

The government led by Aristides Gomes was sacked the day after Umaro Sissoco Embaló assumed the presidency of Guinea-Bissau on February 27, 2020, in an initiative that the then prime minister saw as a coup .

On Thursday, the attorney general’s office heard the former prime minister on the case, in the presence of his lawyers, and released a memo saying he had authorized his departure from the country by means of a coercive measure lasting identity and residence.

The prosecution indicated that criminal proceedings are underway against Aristides Gomes to which he will have to respond as soon as he is summoned and after medical treatment abroad.