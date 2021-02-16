Portuguese resilience plan with 36 reforms and 77 investments for 14 billion euros – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Portugal’s recovery and resilience plan, to access community funds post-Covid-19 crisis, provides for 36 reforms and 77 investments in the social, climate and digital fields, for a total of 13.9 billion euros. euros in grants.

After a project submitted to the European Commission last October and a process of talks with Brussels, the Portuguese government is placing the preliminary and summarized version of the recovery and resilience plan (PRR) in public consultation, in which it stipulates “19 components, 36 of which reforms and 77 investments are integrated in their turn ”. The executive justifies that, “on the basis of the diagnosis of needs and challenges”, three “structuring dimensions” of the bet have been defined, that of resilience, climate transition and digital transition, to which 13.9 billion euros will be allocated to European subsidies after the crisis.

In the document, 2.7 billion euros in loans are also planned, but an executive source guarantees that “it is not yet assured” that Portugal will use this aspect of the recovery and resilience mechanism , the main instrument of the new European Union recovery fund. It is expected that the largest share (61%) of PRR funds will go to the area of ​​resilience, with a total of 8.5 billion euros in grants and 2.4 billion euros in loans.

Subsidies are intended, for example, for housing (1.6 billion), investment and innovation (1.4 billion), qualifications and skills (1.35 billion), the National Health Service (1.3 billion) and social responses (583 million). For its part, the scale of the climate transition amounts to 21% of the total amount of the PRR and provides for the mobilization of 2.8 billion euros in grants and 300 million euros in loans.

Examples of bets on subsidies are sustainable mobility (1.03 billion euros), decarbonisation (715 million euros) and energy efficiency of buildings (620 million euros). As for the digital transition, which concentrates the remaining 18% of the total amount of the PRR, the government has planned 2.5 billion euros in subsidies (without recourse to loans) for issues such as the digitization of businesses (650 million) and public administration (631 million) and digital school (559 million).

The publication comes after Prime Minister António Costa said late last week in Brussels that the PRR would be put into open court on Monday, in hopes that the final version of the document could be handed over to the Commission European in early March. .

Endowed with € 672.5 billion in grants and loans, the recovery and resilience mechanism is the main element of the recovery plan agreed in 2020 by the EU to tackle the social and economic crisis caused by the pandemic of Covid-19, the “ NextGenerationEU ”, with a total endowment of 750 billion euros, including grants and loans.

By combining the multiannual financial framework 2021-2027, of 1.074 billion euros, and the recovery fund of 750 billion, the EU thus has a “ bazooka ” of 1.8 billion euros to cope with to the crisis generated by the Covid-19, Portugal representing around 45 billion – 30 billion euros of the community budget for the next seven years, to which are added 15.3 billion euros in subsidies from the Recovery Fund -, with the possibility of the country requesting loans if it wishes.