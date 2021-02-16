QAnon accuses António Costa of “establishing a far-left dictatorship” in Portugal – Observer

Portuguese supporters of QAnon, originally from the United States, have adapted the movement’s “conspiratorial universe” to Portuguese reality to accuse the PS government of “establishing a far-left dictatorship in the country”, according to a published report this Monday.

QAnon conspiracy theorists movement, inspired by anonymous US government signing ‘Q’, assures former President Donald Trump is protector of American society against Jews and pedophiles and associates Democrats with child trafficking , cannibalism and satanic rituals.

According to the magazine Saturday and the weekly Expresso, in 2020, there were at least 250 Portuguese identified and who disseminated on social networks the racist and hate messages of this group associated with the far right.

In Portugal, in the report “The state of hatred – right-wing extremism in Europe”, “there was a significant mobilization of the far right on social networks, spreading conspiracy theories, propaganda and false news on the pandemic Covid -19 crisis ”.

The universe of the plot has been adapted to the Portuguese reality: the Socialist Party government is accused of having established a far-left dictatorship in the country, Bill Gates is responsible for the pandemic, the 5G network is linked to the coronavirus and the vaccines are bogus and a global conspiracy, ”the text reads.

The Portuguese part of this report, which describes the situation in several European countries, is written by two journalists dedicated to the study of the far right, Ricardo Cabral Fernandes and Filipe Teles, who describe the relationship of Portuguese supporters to the movement.

There are at least 250 Portuguese far-right elements well inserted in denialist social networks, with the center of the movement in Germany and France coordinating their protests in Lisbon which take place on the same days as others in Berlin and Paris. , generally for the purposes – weekly ”.

The 2019 Internal Security Annual Report, published in 2020, warned that “in Portugal, the far right has reorganized itself, recycled the discourse, forming new organizations and recruiting elements from certain social fringes to which it is not. normally not have access. not too distant past ”.