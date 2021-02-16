Asset. Congress creates independent commission to investigate Capitol invasion – Observe

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Congress would create an independent commission, similar to the one created for September 11, to investigate the January invasion of Capitol Hill.

According to Pelosi, this commission “will investigate and report the facts and causes related to the national terrorist attack of January 6, 2021 against the State Capitol and in relation to the interference in the peaceful transition of power”. The House of Representatives will also deliberate on increasing security investments in the Capitol, announced the representative of the “lower” house of the US Congress.

The creation of an independent commission similar to that created after the attack of September 11, 2001 becomes relatively consensual between Democrats and Republicans, after the acquittal of the former President of the United States, the Republican Donald Trump, during the second process of impeachment. The historic process, from the first indictment of a U.S. head of state, ended with Trump’s acquittal on Saturday, after the hasty completion of the defense and prosecution arguments.

The prosecution against Donald Trump had announced that he would call several witnesses to prove that the former president was the moral author of the attempted insurgency that took place the day when members of Congress validated the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election. The move would delay the process for days, but after an agreement with the defense, the two impeached factions presented final arguments on Saturday.

The final verdict was 57-43, against the two-thirds needed in the Senate to validate Trump’s dismissal. Shortly before the Capitol invasion, Trump addressed Washington to a crowd that supported the former president. During the speech, the former head of state urged the crowd to “fight” for the country and “march” to the Capitol.

Trump’s speech, along with baseless accusations of the Republican running for election fraud, even before the first U.S. media outlines the first projections of Biden’s victory, are being pointed out by Democrats and political analysts as the “ catalysts. of this attempted insurrection. Several inquiries into the incident are already scheduled and hearings are scheduled this month for the Rules Committee of the Senate.

In fact, even more investigations could be carried out, according to statements made Sunday by several lawmakers in the comment spaces of various media in the United States.