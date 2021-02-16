Covid19. Brazilian Supreme Court allows access to emails in connection with Minister of Health investigation – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) on Monday authorized the actions of the federal police, such as depositions and access to emails, in an investigation that investigates the behavior of the country’s health minister in the health collapse in Manaus.

In the ruling, Judge Ricardo Lewandowski authorized the depositions of officials from the Ministry of Health and the Amazonas and Manaus health departments; access to institutional emails concerning the fight against the pandemic; information on oxygen supply and transport; information on expenditure for the distribution of drugs for the early treatment of the disease and whose effectiveness against Covid-19 has not been proven, such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

In addition, the magistrate also authorized, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the statements of representatives of the company White Martins, a supplier of hospital oxygen in this region, as well as the identification and hearing of Brazilian government developers. TrateCOV app, which recommended early treatment for the novel coronavirus.

The Manaus health collapse, which dramatically increased the number of deaths from Covid-19, forced the Amazonas state executive to set up an operation to transport dozens of infected patients to others cities.

Brazil. Amid a new spike in infections, Manaus is without oxygen to ventilate hospital patients. “Anyone who can help you help you,” ask the doctors

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The oxygen shortage in hospitals in the region has caused the death by suffocation of dozens of people, mainly in towns in the interior, according to the calculations of the prosecution.

The number of burials in Manaus cemeteries reached a record 1,333 in the first 20 days of January.

In this sense, last month the Supreme Court gave its approval to the opening of an investigation to investigate the conduct and possible responsibilities of the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, in the serious scenario that lives in Manaus.

At the time, the PGR reported that the Health Ministry received information about a possible collapse of the health system in the capital Amazonas in December, but only sent representatives to the region in January of this. year.

The PGR also mentioned the distribution by the Ministry of Health of 120,000 units of hydroxychloroquine as a drug for the treatment of Covid-19 “including guidelines for the early treatment of the disease, without however indicating which technical documents were used basic to directives ”.

Earlier this month, Pazuello, a general specializing in logistics but with no health background, testified before federal police in the case, but the contents are confidential.

Brazil is the Portuguese-speaking country worst affected by the pandemic and one of the hardest hit in the world, while it has the second highest number of deaths (239,245, in more than 9.8 million cases), after United States.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,400,543 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 108.7 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP.