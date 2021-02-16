Mozambique. The Red Cross wants more respect for human rights and will strengthen training – Observer

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday called for greater respect for human rights in the armed conflict in Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique, promising to step up the training provided to staff military.

We must behave better “in respect” of international laws and principles relating to human rights, “said Monday Peter Maurer in an interview with Lusa after a three-day visit to Mozambique.

This official announced that the ICRC’s action will be stepped up this year in Mozambique, in particular by focusing on Cabo Delgado, while stressing the need to promote respect for universal principles.

In this sense, we have an important, positive and participatory training program, especially with the armed forces ”, in the framework of“ always trying to develop the promotion of human rights among all parties, with those who carry a weapon ”, mentioned.

“We will certainly try to increase these activities in the future”, he added, referring to a “memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Defense, which has already given positive results in the past” , and added that the organization “will increase training. activities”.

I said it very clearly today with the President [Filipe Nyusi] that all the tools that the ICRC has developed in the rest of the world in terms of respect for human rights are at the disposal of the Mozambican armed forces ”, he declared, illustrating virtual reality and the manuals, namely for commanders or for cooperation with civilians.

It is a “complex subject” in which “the Red Cross is a specialist and in which it has experience”.

We have many activities going on [em Moçambique] and now we’re going to try to increase the pace, the frequency and do specific workouts, ”he said.

The meeting with Nyusi was part of the program for this Monday, the last day in Mozambique.

The Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (SDS) have come under heavy criticism inside and outside the country after the release of videos, photos and reports from various organizations on the alleged atrocities committed alongside the armed conflict in Cabo Delgado.

One of the most notorious cases occurred in September 2020 when a video showed men in uniform beating a woman who was walking alone, naked, and who ended up shooting in the back, running away, with several machine gun bursts.

In this case, the government has always maintained that the images were “fabricated” by insurgents in Cabo Delgado or by forces linked to them, but at other times, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has admitted that there were excesses that needed to be investigated.

Armed violence in the northern province of Mozambique, home to Africa’s largest private multinational investment in the exploitation of natural gas, is causing a humanitarian crisis with more than two thousand dead and 560 thousand people displaced, without housing or food. on the provincial capital, Pemba.

Some of the raids have been claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State since 2019.