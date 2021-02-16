Bruno Le Maire: Ambitions for the industrial sovereignty of France and Europe

Bruno Le Maire, Minister for the Economy, Finance and Recreation, and Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, presented the ambitions of France and the European Union to revitalize the industry at a press conference this Monday, February 15th before the desire to give Europe back its letters of nobility and to prevent a recurrence of the crisis that is currently shaking the automobile market.

Until repetita. The lack of surgical masks at the beginning of the pandemic had already highlighted Europe’s strong dependence on Asian industrial production. This dependency is reflected today in the crisis of automakers who are forced to close factories because of insufficient electronic components. Given the skyrocketing demand for electronic products, how can Europe fail to satisfy them on its own? A single sector is falling like that of microprocessors, but it’s an entire economy that suffers …

With this rather clear observation, Bruno Le Maire begins the conference. The crisis has exposed the shortcomings of European countries in the manufacture of products essential to their sovereignty. The point is to ensure Europe’s strategic independence. The shortcomings we encounter are unacceptable. “Bruno Le Maire would therefore like to lead a second project of European collective interest with his German counterpart in the coming days, following a first project on nanotechnologies.

This plan, which will shortly be presented to the European partners and will be adopted this year, should make it possible to identify industrial projects in all countries of the European Union that will make it possible to relocate the production of certain electronic products in Europe and thus reduce their dependency . excessively to Asia. It is “important to create industrial value chains for China, but also for the US,” said Bruno Le Maire. This plan should also make it possible to lay down a certain number of rules that would make it possible to protect his industry from attacks by foreign companies. Bruno Le Maire and Thierry Breton would therefore like to give Europe the opportunity to close the gaps in the production of electronic devices, but also to support innovations in order to create the jobs of tomorrow. Between Asia, which makes most of the electronic components, and the US, which blows Chinese companies hot and cold, Europe must regain its place on the global geopolitical chessboard and avoid future tensions with its commercial partners. Especially at the beginning of a spinning internet.

But industrial revival also involves reviving the conquest of space. Once again, and although Europe has solid capabilities in this area, it is being left behind by the United States, which has a structure of innovative companies like SpaceX or Blue Origin, and overtaken by China, which is investing heavily in its lunar and Mars missions. Europe must therefore enforce its independence in the areas of localization, observation, communication, but also launchers, which are characterized by the delays of Ariane 6 and Vega C. This road map for space will be presented to all European Union countries with Germany and Italy next June.

So the race for European independence is on, but it will take more than billions to catch up. China is currently experiencing this. Nevertheless, and as Thierry Breton points out, Europe need not be ashamed of its competitors, it has excellent engineers and scientists, already has companies in the field of semiconductors, is the second space power and all European countries seem to want to embark on the same direction. We’ll have to wait for the next announcements to learn more about the roadmap, but the momentum already seems to be in full swing and fueling a European awakening.