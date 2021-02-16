In times of the health crisis, social networks are better than ever

While many companies around the world are suffering from the health crisis, social networks are doing better than ever. The Facebook group, Pinterest, Twitter, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Twitter… all of them have recently released solid quarterly results, in some cases even breaking records. The observation is clear: the Covid-19 has indeed benefited the activities of the giants of social networks.

The Facebook group ended the year with great fanfare

In March 2020, the Facebook group reported a situation that was as unprecedented as it was paradoxical: while traffic exploded, revenue fell. Not surprisingly, Covid-19 was already the origin of this phenomenon. On the one hand, the various applications of Mark Zuckerberg’s group (WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram) have enabled millions of people around the world to stay in touch with loved ones in full detention. On the flip side, advertisers were wary of investing in ads when the world seemed to be on a hiatus and the social media giant’s revenue suffered.

Fortunately for Mark Zuckerberg, this situation didn’t last long. Better still, the trend largely reversed in the following months. So much so that Facebook posted $ 28.07 billion in revenue in its annual financial report, with profits up 53%. In addition, the social network had 1.84 billion active users per day and 2.8 billion active users per month in 2020 alone.

Twitter takes off

Like the Facebook group, Twitter announced in March 2020 that revenues are expected to decline in the following months due to the health crisis. What the Blue Bird hadn’t planned at the time was that it would also suffer setbacks with Donald Trump, then President of the United States, and face the biggest hack in its history.

Ultimately, despite all the odds, Twitter did pretty well. As of the third quarter of 2020, the social network exceeded Wall Street sales forecasts. A performance that was renewed in the fourth and last quarter of the year with a profit increase of 28% over the previous year. The same applies to the number of monetizable daily active users, which was 192 million as of December 31, an increase of 27% over the same period in 2019.

Pinterest breaks records

On the Pinterest side, success is also at the rendezvous. Recently, the social inspiration network released a record quarterly balance sheet with revenue growing 76% and active users increasing 37%. Unprecedented results, which Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder of the platform, commented in a press release: “We added more than 100 million additional monthly active users to Pinterest in 2020, more than in any other year in our history.”

If that final quarter of 2020 ended under the best patronage, the rest of the year would have been just as successful for Pinterest. In the first quarter, the company recorded an increase in sales and an increase in the number of users. The same applies to the third quarter of 2020, in which the platform experienced an explosion of its activities.

Snapchat continues to rise

Just like its competitors, Snapchat has something to celebrate with its 2020 results. After seeing a successful third quarter in terms of user count, revenue, and market capitalization, the little ghost repeated the feat with an even more impressive fourth quarter.

In the last three months of 2020, the ephemeral story social network managed to generate sales of $ 911 million, an increase of 62% over the same period in 2019. In addition, it managed to reach 265 million active users daily.

All lights for LinkedIn are green

After all, LinkedIn follows the dynamics of its colleagues. The Professional Social Network, which recently announced its last quarter’s results, saw sales increase 23% over the same period last year. He also announced a 30% increase in his sessions and a 48% increase in his conversations.

He concluded by announcing that in the last three months of 2020, 740 million skilled workers tried to “make contacts, learn and find new opportunities” via the platform.

Will social networks be able to confirm these results in 2021?

This widespread social networking success is ultimately no surprise. With lockdowns affecting billions of people around the world, digital living has taken a more prominent place in homes than ever, whether it be to keep in touch with loved ones, work, play games, or even go shopping. A situation that has led to a massive increase in e-commerce, at the same time as advertising investments by advertisers in online formats.

Social networks have benefited greatly from this phenomenon, but will they manage to repeat the feat in 2021? Hard to say. When life returns to its normal course and vaccines are broadcast to the general population, it can be expected that user attention will return to real life. In this situation, a decline in users and profits seems inevitable. We cannot help but believe that social networks will redouble their initiatives and creativity to continue their spectacular ascents … To be continued.