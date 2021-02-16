Fast selling: organic meat is experiencing a boom in the corona crisis – the economy

In the corona crisis, German citizens spent significantly more money on biomass. According to new data from the Federal Organic Food Industry (BÖLW) available for Tagesspiegel, the amount of organic poultry sold increased by a good 70 percent last year and the amount of red meat (beef, pork, goat, lamb) increased by 51 percent. Sales of poultry from organic farms increased by 68 percent and sales of red meat by about 55 percent. The association will officially present its annual balance sheet on Wednesday.

Attitude question: animal welfare is becoming increasingly important Photo: dpa

Previously, German citizens bought mainly fruit and vegetables from the organic segment, but many avoided meat due to significantly higher prices. The fact that people have now opted for organic meat much more often is “very good news,” said BÖLW President Felix Prinz zu Löwenstein, Taglerpiegel President. Organic farmers, food producers and retailers are represented in the association. Overall organic leads to lower and healthier meat consumption and strengthens farms.

In the home office, people eat more consciously

The growing demand for organic meat corresponds to the results of the current organic barometer set by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture. According to this, the circumstances of the pandemic have led many citizens to “question eating and shopping behaviors and, among other things, to more environmentally friendly consumption”. Environmental and climate protection and animal welfare have become more important in many households. However, the quantitative share of the organic poultry market at 2.6 percent and other meat at 3.6 percent is still quite manageable.

In order to eliminate eating away from home, people in Corona increasingly had to cook on their own.

Cooking for yourself: Many people have no choice in the home office Photo: Kitty Kleist-Heinrich

Therefore, many have been more intensely concerned with the origin and quality of food. Organic shops and supermarkets were also a benefit. Organic retailers were able to increase their total sales by 16.4 percent to 4.37 billion euros last year, the Federal Association for Natural Foods (BNN) said on Monday. Consumers generally shopped less often to protect themselves from infection, but the average amount per purchase increased by 25 percent.

Why do people choose organic

The fact that organic meat in particular is booming is also likely to be linked to the debate on livestock farming conditions in Germany. Last year, an expert commission set up by the Federal Minister of Agriculture, Julia Klöckner, submitted extensive proposals for better animal husbandry on behalf of former Minister of Agriculture, Jochen Borchert. This also included meat, milk and egg supplements to finance the conversion of stables to animal welfare. Klöckner then commissioned a feasibility study, the results of which should be available soon.

What speaks for organic

Unlike conventional agriculture, organic animal husbandry is linked to land. Only so many cattle, pigs or chickens can be bred per hectare that the soil or water can handle them. “This is how farms with a smaller animal population have a chance,” Löwenstein told Tagesspiegel. The higher price of eco-cutting also reflects ecological truth. “It reduces the hunger for meat to a level that is healthy for humans and the planet.” By contrast, giant feedlots with their tens of thousands of pigs and hundreds of thousands of chickens produce so much manure that the soil cannot absorb it. amount. Therefore, in many areas of Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia, groundwater is extremely polluted.

More money for bio

Löwenstein called on Klöckner and agriculture ministers to support the environmental sector. “More and more customers support the transformation of animal husbandry and more and more farms are ready for the transformation,” emphasized the head of the association, who has an organic farm himself. In their animal welfare strategy, politicians should set incentives for organic products to motivate farmers to switch – “and organic meat will become an easier choice”.