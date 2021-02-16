A team of researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory discovered that the Chinese government can access user data in the clubhouse. According to the report, Beijing can even access raw data. Clubhouse works with Agora, a Chinese company that provides real-time recording technology, in some ways the back end of the social network. Researchers have found that user data transmitted through Agora is not encrypted …

Agora enforces China’s cybersecurity law

Every time a user joins a channel in the clubhouse, metadata is sent to Agora’s back-end infrastructure. This metadata contains the unique identifier of the user in the clubhouse and the identifier of the channel to which he subscribes.

The data is not encrypted, which, according to researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory, means that anyone who has access to a user’s network traffic can access it. Therefore, anyone can tell if two users are talking to each other by knowing if they are joining the same channel.

Agora also has access to the audio that is located in the clubhouse. If the audio is also not encrypted, which is likely, Agora can intercept and store the users’ raw data. The technology company has its offices in Silicon Valley, but its headquarters are still in China.

This means that Agora must comply with the cybersecurity law imposed by the Chinese government: “If the Chinese government determines that an audio message is a threat to national security, Agora has a legal obligation to help the government identify, store and distribute it.”

The clubhouse will strengthen the security of its platform

An Agora spokesman told Reuters: “The company does not have access to the personal information of Clubhouse users. We do not provide data to the Chinese government or move US user data to China. “Are we at the beginning of a new Sino-US conflict?

The researchers are categorical: it is theoretically possible for the Chinese government to operate Agora’s networks and record user data on Chinese servers. Now is not the time for Clubhouse to take a wrong step. The platform is the rising star in the world of social media. Even Facebook wants to create a similar platform.

A company spokesman said: “We are very committed to protecting our users’ data and privacy. Although we haven’t launched Clubhouse in China yet, we have noticed that some conversations can be broadcast over Chinese servers. We will do everything we can to remedy the situation. “According to the Clubhouse, researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory helped them identify areas where the platform could strengthen their privacy.