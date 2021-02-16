Jeff Bezos wants to spend more time on Blue Origin and the Bezos Earth Fund

In a letter to all of his teams, Jeff Bezos explains the reasons for this transition to management of Amazon. The big boss has decided to make way for Andy Jassy, ​​a 53-year-old New Yorker alongside Bezos, since Amazon’s inception. In this email, Jeff Bezos explains that he would like to spend more time on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin or the Washington Post.

Bezos looks back on 27 years of innovation

Amazon was born 27 years ago. At the beginning of the internet boom, Jeff Bezos had an idea that a few years later would make him one of the richest people in the world. After all his best efforts and working at the helm of Amazon, he decided to leave his place as CEO of Amazon to his friend and colleague Andy Jassy.

Jeff Bezos says in his letter: “Andy is known in the company and has been with Amazon for almost as long as I have. He will be an exceptional leader and he has my full confidence. “

Today Amazon has 1.3 million employees and hundreds of millions of customers. Jeff Bezos believes it’s time to devote more time to your passions. After Amazon was made the fastest delivery service in the world, innovations have been made for years with products like Just Walk Out, Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, AWS …

The founder of Amazon explains: “No other company has such a good track record of inventions as Amazon, and I believe that we are currently at the most inventive level. I hope you are as proud of our ingenuity as I am. I think you should be ”.

Bezos also returned to two strong Amazon commitments: “As Amazon has grown, we have chosen to use our strength and scope to take the initiative on important social issues. Two important examples: our minimum wage of $ 15 and our commitment to the climate. In both cases we took on leadership positions. Either way, it works. Other big companies are joining us. I hope you are proud of it too. “

The great boss of Amazon wants to free himself from time

He uses this letter to explain to his teams how he plans to spend his time. He states that as executive chairman of the group, he will obviously continue to be involved in Amazon’s life. It’s hard to imagine Jeff Bezos giving up everything overnight.

However, this transition should allow him to: “Find the time and energy necessary to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, the Washington Post, and my other passions. I’ve never had this much energy and it’s not about retiring. I am excited about the impact these companies can have. “

He ends his letter on a poetic note: “Keep inventing and don’t despair if the idea initially seems crazy to you. Don’t forget to hike. Let curiosity be your compass ”. In September, Jeff Bezos will no longer be CEO of Amazon and a page will turn.

We have to realize that the web giant is running at full speed and it seems quite relevant that Bezos is trying to grow his other businesses. For a few weeks in particular, Blue Origin has been able to start on behalf of NASA.