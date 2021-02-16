How are SMEs around the world adapting to the Covid-19 crisis?

It’s no secret that businesses around the world are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in all industries, functions and sizes. The fourth edition of the Small and Midsize Business Trends report published by Salesforce details the experiences of SMB managers with more than 2,300 executives surveyed, as they ultimately are the owners and managers of companies around the world who best talk about it .

Discover the report

Customer safety is a top priority

To cope with the pandemic and crisis, SMEs have placed an emphasis on customer safety. Indeed, in addition to the mandatory restrictions, many have taken broader measures in this direction.

In the same category

Bruno Le Maire: Ambitions for the industrial sovereignty of France and Europe

We find that 64% of respondents have made health and safety guidelines (e.g. wearing a mask) a priority since the beginning of the period.

This security has fundamentally changed the way SMEs interact with their customers. Since the interaction remains a central topic for the creation and maintenance of trust, closeness and quality relationships with customers, the uses have developed further.

In the context of these priorities and in particular the term security, many challenges for SMEs have arisen since the end of 2019. The three most important are:

Commercialize innovative solutions to meet changing market demands. Satisfy the demand despite the restrictive context. Personalize customer loyalty (an approach that has already started but is accelerating).

Among the challenges SMB managers face, some deserve particular attention.

The many challenges and brakes for SMEs to face the crisis

In the development of their SME, the managers face great personal challenges: The acquisition of new customers remains the greatest challenge, shortly before long-term planning and well before the balance between professional and private life.

The 4 main barriers to activity are relatively stable over time: money, access to capital, meeting customer expectations, and recruiting suitable talent. In fact, they are almost the same as before the pandemic (or when it started in some countries).

The Salesforce report thus shows that not only public health measures and the decline in demand (which are regularly mentioned in the media), the decline in sales is becoming the biggest challenge holding SMEs back due to the crisis.

Discover the report

The experience of SME managers depends on their income level

Salesforce’s international report also adds a nuance. Not all SMB managers say they are in the same situation, face the same challenges and achieve the same results. This depends on one main criterion: the income level of the interviewed managers.

Demographic data (especially household income) has a strong influence on the entrepreneurial experience itself and thus on the statements of SME managers around the world.

We find that SMEs whose managers have high incomes are more likely to develop their activities and continue to operate normally during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, it is clear that companies whose managers have low incomes are most likely to see their activities interrupted or even wiped out.

Discover the report

SMEs are better equipped to advance their digital transformation

It has not escaped everyone’s attention. The companies (especially SMEs) that are most advanced in their digital transformation have been most resilient in the face of the crisis. As a result, more than half of growing SMEs stated that “technology drives their customer interactions” (55%) or “develops their customers” (51%). These proportions are significantly higher than in stagnating or declining companies.

The reason ? In a very volatile, changing and unstable global market, technology enables internal processes and applications to be adapted thanks to greater flexibility.

The acceleration of the digital transformation observed worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic is therefore motivated by these observations. Companies are making great efforts to prepare for the next crisis.

To illustrate this acceleration, the 24% increase in the use of CRM systems between the beginning of 2019 and August 2020 speaks for itself.

As SMEs prepare for future crises by investing heavily in their digital transformation, they don’t forget to think about the future. Download the free fourth edition of the Small and Midsize Business Trends Report published by Salesforce to better understand how small and medium-sized businesses are feeling in the face of the pandemic around the world.

Discover the report