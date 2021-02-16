Costa steps back and considers using European loans from the recovery plan – Observer

The government plans to use 2.7 billion euros in European loans from Covid-19 post-crisis funds for investments in affordable housing, business capitalization and transport, according to the recovery and resilience plan ( PRR) published this Tuesday.

After a project presented to the European Commission last October and a process of talks with Brussels, the Portuguese government has now put the preliminary and summarized version of the PRR for public consultation, in which it assumes the objective of achieving 2.7 Billions of Euro’s. European loans, despite the fact that Prime Minister António Costa has rejected this resource because he intends to use “full” grants.

In September, the Prime Minister declared that Portugal will “make full use” of the roughly 15.3 billion euros in grants it will receive from the European stimulus fund, but that it will not use the loan tranche of this. program because the public debt is already high. . “Portugal has a very high public debt and claims to emerge from this crisis stronger from a social point of view, but also more solid from a financial point of view. Therefore, the option we have is to make full use of the grants and not to use the part related to the loans until the financial situation of the country allows it, ”António Costa said at the time.

However, according to a source from the Portuguese executive, this resource for European loans is not yet guaranteed, given that it will depend on the financing conditions of Brussels on this aspect of the recovery and resilience mechanism, the main instrument of the new European Union Recovery Fund.

What is certain is that the government is already considering it in this preliminary version, by providing for loans of 2.4 billion euros for the areas of housing and investment and 300 million euros for sustainable mobility, according to the PRR.

The most important part concerns the Banco Português de Fomento, for which 1.25 billion euros is planned in loans for the capitalization of companies and financial resilience, indicates the document put out for public consultation.

“The objectives include direct financing to companies with a view to re-establishing levels of financial autonomy, after the strongly negative economic effects of the pandemic, having aggravated the structural problem of low capitalization in the Portuguese commercial fabric and also through financing by borrowing or almost -capital instruments, in areas of strategic importance, ”explains the government in the document.

With regard to housing, 1.14 billion euros are envisaged for affordable social housing (774 million euros) and for student housing at affordable costs (375 million euros).

To these funds are added 300 million euros for the transport sector, which, according to the executive source, are intended for the purchase of railway rolling stock.

In the first draft of the PRR, handed over to the European Commission last October, the intention to access European loans was unclear, although it was said that the use of this part of the European Recovery Fund could be considered to make investments of 4.3 thousand euros, million euros in affordable social housing, business support and railway rolling stock.

The Portuguese recovery and resilience plan (PRR) to access community funds post-covid-19 crisis foresees that 47% of funds are intended for environmental sustainability, while 38% are intended for digital transformation, above of the demands of Brussels.

In the draft and summarized version of the PRR which is currently the subject of a public consultation, the government guarantees a document “in line with the relevant political pillars” of the European Union (EU).

One of these pillars is that of the “green” transition, an area in which “the Portuguese PRR reaches the threshold of 37% of its overall investment with an impact on the climate transition objectives, reaching 47%”, underlines the executive in the document, alluding to the objective set by the European Commission.

This means that, out of the total “ cake ” of € 13.9 billion in non-repayable grants from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, the main instrument of the new European Union Recovery Fund, Portugal plans to allocate 6.5 billion euros to climate transition.

The 37% target for “ green ” issues was one of the requirements set by Brussels for Member States’ national resilience and recovery plans, in addition to the obligation to devote at least 20% of funds to digital transformation.

Also concerning the numerical target, “the PRR includes investments that exceed the 20% threshold, with the direct contribution of seven of the 19 components”, underlines the government.

Thus, of the total subsidies allocated to Portugal, around 5.3 billion euros – or 38% of the total – will be devoted to the digital transition.

The community executive is also asking countries to link their national plans to the recommendations that were made within the framework of the European semesters, including in 2019.

On this issue, the government underlines that the PRR “promotes structural change interventions, aligned with the conclusions on the obstacles and challenges facing Portugal, referenced in the documents published within the framework of the European Semester”.

Indeed, according to the government, the national plan responds to “four major areas of concern” included in the recommendations made by Brussels within the framework of the European Semester, such as the needs to guarantee financial and institutional resilience, the labor market and the ” improve skills, encourage public and private investment and improve the context for businesses and citizens.

The European Commission also demands that countries have adequate control systems for these Community funds.

And, on this issue, Portugal has created a governance model with three coordination levels: political coordination level (interministerial Commission PRR), monitoring level (National Monitoring Commission) and technical and management level (mission structure ” Recover Portugal ”).

