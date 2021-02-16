“The country’s debt advises prudence in the use” of loans, says Minister – Observer

The Minister of Planning stressed that the 2.7 billion euros in loans that the government plans to use in the recovery and resilience plan (PRR) are dependent on the “issue of macroeconomic debt”, which requires prudence.

“The 2.7 [mil milhões de euros] they were neither deleted nor inserted. They remain registered here provided that the terms in which they can be used are specified. Our situation, with regard to the macroeconomic issue of the country’s debt, which objectively conditions and advises us to be careful in the use of this amount in the form of loans ”, explained Nelson de Souza, in statements to the Lusa agency and other media.

The government plans to use 2.7 billion euros in European loans from Covid-19 post-crisis funds for investments in affordable housing, business capitalization and transport, according to the recovery and resilience plan ( PRR) published.

After a project presented to the European Commission last October and a process of talks with Brussels, the Portuguese government is placing the preliminary and summarized version of the PRR on Tuesday for public consultation, in which it assumes the objective of achieving 2.7 1 billion euros in Europe loans, despite the fact that the Prime Minister, António Costa, has rejected this resource because he intends to use “fully” the grants.

The Minister of Planning explained that “the situation remains”, and that is why it is necessary to find a solution which “allows the use of these loans”, because they “will finance very important investments”.

Asked also about the requests made by Brussels in relation to the project presented in October last year, the minister explained that it had been formulated in two ways. The first, “not so much in relation to the investments”, because “what was required was the justification, the detail of the costs, the detail of the planning, the detail of the objectives”. The second in a dimension “linked to the reforms which are supposed to be introduced” and, above all, to those which “were recommended within the framework of the so-called European Semester”, that is to say in the sense that the Commission EC) recommended to each Member State. “It was more than saying that ‘this investment is in or out’,” he added.

Portugal’s recovery and resilience plan, to access community funds post-covid-19 crisis, provides for 36 reforms and 77 investments in the social, climate and digital fields, for a total of 13.9 billion euros. euros in grants.

After a project presented to the European Commission last October and a process of discussions with Brussels, the Portuguese government is now placing the preliminary and summarized version of the recovery and resilience plan (PRR) in public consultation, which stipulates “19 components , which in turn incorporate 36 reforms and 77 investments ”.

The executive justifies that, “on the basis of the diagnosis of needs and challenges”, three “structuring dimensions” have been defined – that of resilience, climate transition and digital transition – to which 13.9 billion dollars euros will be allocated. Euros in non-refundable grants from post-crisis European funds.

In the document, 2.7 billion euros in loans are also planned, but an executive source guarantees that “it is not yet assured” that Portugal will use this aspect of the recovery and resilience mechanism , the main instrument of the new European Union recovery fund.

It is expected that the largest share (61%) of PRR funds will go to the area of ​​resilience, with a total of 8.5 billion euros in grants and 2.4 billion euros in loans.

Subsidies are intended, for example, for housing (1.6 billion), investment and innovation (1.4 billion), qualifications and skills (1.35 billion), the National Health Service (1.3 billion) and social responses (583 million).

For its part, the scale of the climate transition amounts to 21% of the total amount of the PRR and provides for the mobilization of 2.8 billion euros in grants and 300 million euros in loans.

Examples of bets on subsidies are sustainable mobility (1.03 billion euros), decarbonisation (715 million euros) and energy efficiency of buildings (620 million euros).

As for the digital transition, which concentrates the remaining 18% of the total amount of the PRR, the government has planned 2.5 billion euros in subsidies (without recourse to loans) for issues such as the digitization of businesses (650 million) and public administration (631 million) and digital school (559 million).

The publication comes after Prime Minister António Costa said late last week in Brussels that the PRR would be put into open court on Monday, in hopes that the final version of the document could be handed over to the Commission European in early March. .

The government will disclose, “in two weeks”, the macroeconomic impact of the recovery and resilience plan (PRR), linked to post-crisis European funds, to make it “consistent” with the Stability and Growth Pact (PEC) , was announced today.

“We have not yet finished what we will have to present, namely the macroeconomic impact [do PRR] (…). We must conclude this exercise with the Ministry of Finance, which is doing this exercise, because we must make it compatible and consistent with the PEC exercise, which we must now complete in April ”, explained the Minister of Planning, Nelson de Souza, to the Lusa agency and other media.

The Minister of Planning said he was trying to make the “two exercises” compatible.

“It is only in two weeks that we will have these figures, we have deliberately not presented them now, because (…) the macroeconomic models have also very badly managed the pandemic crisis”, he added, this is why there is still “difficulty in saying anything coherent”.

In October last year, the PRR project predicted an average positive impact on Portugal’s gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.5 percentage point per year until 2026.

The document stated that “the transformative nature of the measures […] show that in its absence, GDP growth over the period 2021-2026 would be, on average, 0.5 percentage point lower than what should be achieved with the implementation of the plan ”.

Regarding the public consultation that has taken place since Monday, Nelson de Souza explained that the executive considered that “it would be worth waiting” that there is an “improved plan, a plan that could have benefited from the contribution. of more people who can define and refine. improve your content ”.