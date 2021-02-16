Covid19. Australia guarantees € 15.57 million in support to immunize 80% of Timorese population – Observer

The Australian government has committed to a program of more than 15.57 million euros that will guarantee vaccination to 80% of the Timorese population, the first tranche of this support to be channeled in the coming months.

Australia will help Timor-Leste to access and deliver enough vaccines to help cover 80% of the population as quickly as possible, ”said the Australian Embassy in Dili in Lusa.

“To support full immunization coverage in Timor-Leste, Australia has committed AU $ 24.3 million (€ 15.57 million) to Timor-Leste to support immunization between 2021 and 2023. A total of 5 , 8 million Australian dollars (3.7 million euros) will be made available to use before June 30, 2021 ″, he emphasizes.

Australian support to be provided to Timor-Leste as part of a global Australian $ 500 million (€ 320.4 million) initiative to support immunization and health security in the Pacific and Asia Southeast, including Timor-Leste.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Comprehensive coverage will help our region to recover, to rebuild itself and to prosper ”, underlines the diplomatic mission.

The announcement of Australian support coincides with the approval by Australian regulators on Tuesday of the use in Australia of the AstraZeneca vaccine – the same that will be applied in Timor-Leste.

This clearance was given after “rigorous approval processes” which “included evaluations of the safety, quality and efficacy of the vaccine.”

Melbourne-based biopharmaceutical company CSL will manufacture AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia, ”according to the diplomatic mission.

In particular, Australian support will finance, in addition to vaccines, advocacy, social mobilization and demand creation, identification of target populations for vaccination, implementation of the vaccination campaign, management of the cold chain and monitoring and evaluation.

“It will also provide access to Australian technical knowledge through the National Center for Immunization, Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) and the Australian medical regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

This support is in addition to Australia’s contribution of AU $ 80 million (€ 51.27 million) to the multilateral COVAX mechanism, through which Timor-Leste will receive doses sufficient to immunize the top 20%. Population.

The first vaccines of that initial 20% batch are expected in the country later this month, according to the government, with the vaccination program due to start in April, after preparations, team training and an information campaign. completed.

The government-approved vaccination plan, to which Lusa had access, foresees that vaccination of the first 20% of the population – frontline teams and at-risk residents in border areas, among others – will continue until September.

Vaccination of the remaining 80% will begin at that time, for an indefinite period of time.

“Australia is proud to be a partner of Timor-Leste in covid-19 vaccines, as part of its commitment to support access to safe, effective and affordable covid-19 vaccines for the Pacific and Southeast Asia, ”notes the embassy.

The Australian government is already working with the Department of Health and other partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, on the initial launch of the vaccine.

Along with immunization support, and as part of the Australian Covid-19 Response Program, worth AU $ 304.7 million (€ 195.3 million), Canberra will provide additional support to respond to the social pandemic in Timor-Leste and the Pacific.

Timor-Leste will receive a total of Australian $ 10 million (6.4 million euros) in this context, “through targeted budget support to support social protection programs and stimulate economic activity”.

Support for vaccination and the response to covid-19 is in addition to other ongoing programs under bilateral development cooperation, which amounts to approximately A $ 100 million (€ 64.1 million ).

Timor-Leste currently has 39 active cases of covid-19, including 102 since the start of the pandemic, all asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

The country is in a state of emergency for the 10th 30-day period until at least March 3, with a sanitary fence in place since Tuesday in the border towns of Covalima and Bobonaro.