European scientists from CNRS in turn demonstrate “the quantum advantage”

A new important step has just been taken in the world of the quantum computer. Following Google in 2019 and a team of Chinese physicists from the University of Science and Technology in China at the end of 2020, European researchers at the CNRS have just demonstrated the “quantum advantage”.

CNRS researchers demonstrate “the quantum advantage”

According to Iordanis Kerenidis, CNRS researcher and director of the start-up QC Ware France: “The experimental demonstration of this advantage is particularly complex and represents an important part of international research.” Indeed, there is a race against the technological world time in the realm of quanta. The results of a CNRS research team allow Europe to position itself alongside the USA and China. They come from: “To prove that a quantum machine can perform a certain verification task in a few seconds, while the same exercise would take a time equal to the age of the universe for a classical computer”.

According to an article in Nature Communications, European researchers have: “Combined a complex interactive algorithm that solves a certain type of mathematical problem with limited information and a simple photonic experimental system achievable in all high-tech photonic laboratories”. It goes without saying that a quantum computer is not just a “faster” computer than a classic computer. The reality is that this is a computer that calculates in a completely different way, suggesting that we could explore a whole host of new technologies through quantum.

By demonstrating the “quantum advantage”, the researchers prove that existing quantum machines can function better than classic supercomputers in solving a problem. For example, quantum computing could enable us to solve problems that seem insurmountable today: problems related to climate, energy, artificial intelligence, biology and chemistry. With this announcement, Europe is proving that it continues to lead the world in quantum technologies. Enough to please President Macron, who is betting a lot on quantum, especially with the release of 1.8 billion euros to support research.

Europe next to Google and China

In October 2019, Google claimed to have achieved “quantum superiority”. At that time, a team of researchers from the American company succeeded in getting a quantum computer working and demonstrating “that a complex quantum system can be reliable”. According to John Preskill, the physicist behind the definition of “quantum superiority,” Google’s success was: “A milestone on the road that is likely to be a long and winding road to quantum superiority. Google made an interesting machine. We live in a time when machines will develop quickly, but we don’t yet know what to do with them. “

For its part, China claims to have developed a quantum device that is ten billion times faster than Google’s. Chinese researchers also claim to have achieved this famous “quantum advantage”. Jiuzhang, the name of the system in question, could perform calculations in 4 minutes that were made by the best Chinese supercomputer, the fourth most powerful in the world, over 2.5 billion years. The Chinese processor’s performance is probably explained by its optical approach, which differs from that of Google’s cooled metal superconductors.