Dressed in the Portuguese national team jersey, Bolsonaro says it is “right” to shut down newspapers and increase tax on social media – O …

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro defended on Monday that some of the country’s most prestigious newspapers should be withdrawn from circulation because they are “factories of fake news”, and that social networks should be taxed more heavily, said Bolsonaro. , limit his “freedom of expression”.

Bolsonaro’s message was, paradoxically, disseminated through the social networks themselves.

In a video broadcast live on the Instagram page of his son, MP Eduardo Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president spoke to his supporters while walking on a beach in the state of Santa Catarina, in the south of the country, wearing a Portuguese national team jersey.

“The good thing is to get out of traffic – I’m not going to do that, because I’m a Democrat -, to get out of traffic Globo, Folha de S. Paulo, Estadão, antagonist,” Bolsonaro said, referring to to some of Brazil’s best-known media. “These are bogus news factories.”

The most severe criticism of the Brazilian president, however, goes to social networks. Complaining, on Instagram, of being censored by Facebook, Jair Bolsonaro even drew a parallel with Donald Trump, banned from social networks after the messages published on the day of the invasion of the Capitol in Washington DC by his supporters.

According to Bolsonaro, the Brazilian federal government must, “together with Parliament, create legislation to further tax those people who pay very little tax to operate in Brazil, to take steps to truly guarantee freedom of expression.”

“On my page, on anyone’s page,” he added, noting that he had already called AGU (Advocacia-Geral da União, an organization equivalent to the Attorney General’s office in Portugal) .

At the center of Bolsonaro’s fury against newspapers and social media is a recent episode related to fuel prices in Brazil. In order to defend himself against the criticism he has been subjected to because of the high price of fuels, Bolsonaro has gone public to complain about the model of taxation of these products, claiming that the fuels will be taxed twice.

Through social media, Bolsonaro asked his supporters to put 100 reais of fuel in their cars, take photos of the receipts and send them to his Facebook page. “I am not receiving any notes, Facebook has blocked the images,” Bolsonaro then accused. “Fuels are still showing a very big cloud on the horizon, we are going to solve this problem. Thank you for sending me an invoice by other means, since Facebook blocked it. “

“Let people be free, because they have freedom. Of course, if someone extrapolates something, they have the courts to appeal. Now Facebook is blocking me and the population is incredible, ”said the Brazilian president. “And there is no reaction from the media themselves, they are silent. They talk so much about free speech that they lie widely with stories. Now, for the population, it is censorship that is not allowed.