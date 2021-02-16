“No one is safe until everyone is safe”: New WTO chief warns against vaccinating nationalism – economy

A new era is beginning in the World Trade Organization: for the first time in the history of the institution, which was founded in 1995, a woman will take over the position of CEO. And for the first time when occupying the top position in Geneva, a personality from Africa comes into play: his name is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The WTO General Council also formally approved the appointment of a 66-year-old Nigerian on Monday. This means that Okonjo-Iweala will move to WTO headquarters for four years.

When she took office, she found clear words about global vaccination in the corona crisis. In an interview with the Reuters news agency, she warned against nationalist thinking in vaccination programs. “No one is safe until everyone is safe,” she said. “Vaccine nationalism will simply not pay off at this point once the options come.” If citizens of other countries are not vaccinated, the virus will hit you back.

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future: briefing on transport and intelligent mobility. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

The WTO is in deep crisis

The former finance minister and short-term foreign minister of her country will have a hard time finding time to enjoy the magnificent views of Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc. The challenges are too big for a new one. The World Trade Organization, which is to guarantee governance and the freest possible world trade, has been in deep crisis for years. One of the beginnings of the disasters lies in the cycle of world trade, which began in 2001 and never ended, which should lead to further reductions in tariffs and subsidies.

A major challenge is to move away from multilateral agreements between all 164 WTO members in favor of bilateral or regional agreements, such as the new “regional comprehensive economic partnership” in the Pacific region. Okonjo-Iweala will try to reverse this trend. In addition, the Coronary catastrophe with interrupted trade, protectionism and trade wars will keep the CEO in suspense. World trade is mainly affected by the rivalry between the USA and China.

No specific plans yet

The designated WTO chief will have to help break the blockade of the WTO Arbitration Court’s appellate body. And it wants to meet the great expectations of developing countries. A woman from Nigeria’s oil country also praises: “We want to rejuvenate and reform the WTO.”

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

Okonjo-Iweala has not yet submitted precise modernization plans. Finally, it outlines a new role for the WTO – in the fight against Covid-19. “There must be equal access to medicines, and the WTO could be part of the solution.” poor countries. The EU and other wealthy WTO members reject the request.

Okonjo-Iweala won against five applicants and two applicants. In the decisive phase of the race, she could count on EU support. Under President Donald Trump, the United States has blocked the appointment of an African for several months. Joe Biden’s US government has now sided with them.

“Strong reputation on the international stage”

Experts such as former Costa Rican Trade Minister Anabel González trust “Ngozim” to handle the WTO. Okonjo-Iweala has a “strong reputation on the international stage.” Skeptics, meanwhile, say Okonjo-Iweala has hardly dealt with trade issues in her career and knows little about the WTO. “It’s true, I’m not a WTO insider, but that’s a good thing,” he says of the “new look” that may take over the cumbersome WTO. Okonjo-Iweala is aware that, as Director-General, she has no “direct decision-making power” in negotiations between member countries.

On the one hand, Okonjo-Iwealy’s self-confidence is nurtured by its origins, it comes from an influential family. On the other hand, he can look back on an impressive career: Until last year, she held the position of “Chair of the Board” of the global vaccine alliance Gavi. And she has joined the board of Standard Chartered Bank and the board of Twitter short text messages.

As head of the Nigerian finance department, she received debt relief from her country. At the World Bank, she managed to become the “CEO”, number two. However, her attempt to reach the very top of the institution in Washington failed. The future boss knows that there is still no way in the United States in the WTO. American involvement is “absolutely crucial,” says Okonjo-Iwealassie.