Leão wants 27 to focus entirely on national stimulus plans – Observe

The Minister of Finance and President-in-Office of the Ecofin Council, João Leão, today defended that “the time has come for the Member States [da União Europeia] focus attention ”on presenting their national recovery and resilience plans.

In a statement at the “entry” of a “virtual” meeting of European Union finance ministers (Ecofin Council), which he heads from Lisbon, João Leão stressed that an “important point” at the he agenda is the recovery of the European economy. , which is now on the verge of being completed, after having signed, last week, the regulation of the recovery and resilience mechanism, its main pillar.

“An important step was taken last week: the President of the European Parliament and Prime Minister António Costa signed the regulations for this plan, which allows the national recovery plans to be formally presented by the end of this week”, he noted.

Considering that “this is a great achievement”, Leão said that “the start has been given and the time has come for Member States to focus their full attention on presenting plans that promote sustainable growth and socially inclusive ”.

The Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU, which spans the entire first half of the year, insisted on the need for Member States to be swift in drawing up and presenting their national plans, which must be negotiated with the European Commission and approved by the Council, so that the funds of the “NextGenerationEU” package start to be disbursed.

Portugal is one of the Member States that has the most advanced process, having put the preliminary and summarized version of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) in public consultation, for a period of two weeks, in the hope of provide the final version to the executive in about three weeks,

Portugal’s PRR, to access community funds post-covid-19 crisis, provides for 36 reforms and 77 investments in social, climate and digitization areas, for a total of 13.9 billion euros in grants .

In the document, 2.7 billion euros in loans are also planned, but an executive source guarantees that “it is not yet assured” that Portugal will use this aspect of the recovery and resilience mechanism , the main instrument of the new European Union recovery fund.

In the video message released today to the Ecofin Council, João Leão also points out that “at the moment, Europe is still in the middle of a very intense third wave of pandemic” and “the global uncertainty is still very high », Insisting This is why it is necessary to continue to support the economy.

“We cannot compromise the efforts undertaken so far with a premature withdrawal of the support measures,” he said.

The Minister of Finance adds that another issue on the agenda is the Commission’s strategy to raise the 750 billion euros which will finance the plan to revive the European economy by issuing debt common.

“This common funding at European level represents not only a giant step towards economic recovery, but also a huge sign of unity and confidence in the future of the EU”, added João Leão, who at the end of the work will give a joint press conference with the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission responsible for the portfolio “An economy at the service of people”, Valdis Dombrovskis.