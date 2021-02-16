Africa with 435 additional deaths in last 24 hours totals 3,759,166 cases – Observer

In the past 24 hours, Africa has recorded an additional 435 deaths from covid-19 and 8,900 new cases of infection, according to the most recent official data on the pandemic in that continent.

According to the African Union Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the total death toll has risen to 98,915 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people infected in the organization’s 55 member states is 3,759,166, and since the start of the pandemic, 3,303,228 people have recovered.

Southern Africa remains the most affected region, with 1,786,467 people infected and 53,923 killed.

In this region, South Africa is the most affected country by covid-19 on the continent, recording 1,492,909 cases and 48,094 deaths.

North Africa is the second most affected area by the pandemic, with 1,132,114 people infected and 31,540 dead.

East Africa has 381,542 infections and 7,190 deaths, while in West Africa the number of infections is 364,293 and the number of deaths is 4,596.

Central Africa has 94,750 cases and 1,666 deaths.

Egypt, which is the second African country with the most deaths, after South Africa, has 10,050 deaths and 174,426 infected, followed by Morocco, with 8,491 deaths and 478,595 cases.

Among the six most affected countries are Algeria, with 2,945 deaths and 110,802 cases, Ethiopia with 2,209 deaths and 147,825 infections, and Kenya with 1,795 deaths and 103,014 infected.

With regard to Portuguese-speaking countries, Mozambique recorded 547 deaths and 50,691 cases, followed by Angola (493 deaths and 20,381 cases of infection), Cape Verde (139 deaths and 14,762 cases), Equatorial Guinea (87 deaths and 5,694 cases), Guinea-Bissau (46 deaths and 2,924 cases) and São Tomé and Príncipe (19 killed and 1,482 cases).

The first case of covid-19 in Africa appeared in Egypt on February 14, 2020, and Nigeria was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to report cases of infection on February 28.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,400,543 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 108.7 million cases of infection, according to a report by French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.