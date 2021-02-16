Germany reports 3,856 new infections and 528 deaths in last 24 hours – Observer

Germany has recorded 3,856 new coronavirus infections and 528 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of Virology, cited by Efe.

The RKI also specifies that the incidence of positive cases in the last seven days is 59 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, against 72.8 recorded last Tuesday.

The maximum incidence was recorded on December 22 with 197.6 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week and on January 28 it fell below 100 for the first time in three months.

As for the number of patients with covid-19 in intensive care units, it reached 3,439 on Monday, of which 1,934 (56%) require assisted ventilation, according to data from the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Medicine. emergency (DIVI).

In that country, the transmissibility index (rt), which takes into account infections within seven days, is now 0.86, which means that every 100 people infected will infect an average of 86 more.

In Germany, the highest number of infections was recorded on December 18, with 33,777 new cases in one day, and the highest number of deaths on January 14, with 1,244.

The number of positive cases recorded in the country since the first infection is 2,342,843, with the death toll rising to 65,604.

The country will remain confined until March 7 and the German Minister of the Economy has already warned of the need to reopen the economy so as not to lead to a resurgence of a new wave of infections.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,400,543 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 108.7 million cases of infection, according to a report by French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.