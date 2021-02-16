The Villefranche-sur-Saône hospital is currently suffering from ransomware

In the Rhône, the Villefranche-sur-Saône hospital is currently exposed to a ransomware cyberattack. Since February 15, the health facility in eastern France has been the victim of an attack that paralyzes the Villefranche, Tarare and Trévoux sites. The “Ryuk” malware was discovered overnight from Sunday to Monday at 4:30 am on the hospital’s computer network.

The hospital in Villefranche-sur-Saône suffers from ransomware

While a new wave of epidemics emerges in France, the north-west hospital in Villefranche-sur-Saône has been exposed to a cyber attack for several hours. The hackers demand payment of a ransom to unlock the computers at the Villefranche-sur-Saône hospital. Cybersecurity experts intervened as quickly as possible to limit the scope of the attack.

In the same category

Cyber ​​attack: Several French companies and institutions were affected between 2017 and 2020

The hospital’s press release states: “Last night, measures were taken to curb the spread of the cryptovirus: access to the information system and the Internet were blocked. All workstations were separated, with the exception of the emergency call center, all telephony was made inaccessible. “

Deprogrammed surgical interventions

If the emergencies persist, all operations scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, will have to be postponed. In the press release from the hospital’s communications service, we can read that the anti-Covid vaccination center is continuing its activities and that vaccinations can be carried out despite the current attack.

On the other hand, the health care IT infrastructure is out of order. All documents that should normally be given to patients are drawn up by hand. The hospital ensures that no transfer is planned. Neither for patients nor for infants who are in the neonatal department of the health facility.

Cyber ​​attacks are the order of the day

Cyber ​​attacks are becoming more common. Earlier this month, the Dax hospital was also the victim of a cyber attack. A little over a year ago, Rouen University Hospital was also the victim of a ransomware attack. As in Villefranche-sur-Saône today, several areas of the University Hospital Rouen had been disrupted: patients who were not in an emergency situation were referred to other facilities. In January of this year, the metropolis of Angers also had to face a cyber attack of the same kind.

As is so often the case, this attack on the Villefranche-sur-Saône hospital took place in the middle of the night. Last year, a FireEye study found that most ransomware programs happen either overnight or over the weekend: 76% of corporate or community ransomware occurs outside of working hours … Easier to break into infrastructure with impunity. Outside of working hours, the business infrastructure is much more fragile.