Difficulties in assigning vaccination dates: More and more complaints about online portals for booking vaccination dates – economics

Vaccination against the corona virus has been carried out in Germany for a good seven weeks. However, there are still problems with assigning vaccination dates. They can be booked verbally by phone or digitally through specially developed portals. Which solution is used varies from state to state. This also applies to the severity of software problems.

Meanwhile, the demands for a nationwide solution are growing.

This is also the case with the Bitkom digital association. “Since mid-2020, it has been widely known that Germany is planning the largest vaccination campaign of all time,” Bitkom President Achim Berg told Tagesspiegel Background. “By then, at the latest, you should think not only about setting up vaccination centers, but also about managing the company as efficiently as possible and more than 100 million meetings.”

But too much has been thought out and too little in terms of chunks and bytes. “Vaccination centers are now in place, and that is commendable. However, the appointment management has not worked well in practice, pooling unnecessary resources and leading to huge frustration for many participants. “After all, it’s not worthy of a high-tech nation,” says Berg.

On October 24, the federal states were first asked by the Federal Ministry of Health to prepare for vaccination. In many places, this challenge has not been sufficiently professionally addressed. “External information and know-how have only been used in exceptional cases.” Tenders were also dropped, although one could start immediately. ”

Berg is now calling for a nationwide digital vaccination allocation solution: “With a nationwide unified solution, you save money and staff, you are faster and better, and you relieve people with disabilities. Older people, and therefore especially less mobile people, should be able to use the nearest vaccination center, even if they are in another federal state, “said Berg.

The Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag does not appear to oppose a central distribution of vaccination. Last week, the group’s leader, Ralph Brinkhaus, criticized the award process in a speech in the Bundestag. “We need better management of vaccination appointments.” What has happened in some Länder in the last few weeks – that 80-year-olds and over 80-year-olds are stuck in telephone queues for several days, getting stuck in online loops – is not acceptable. ”

Karin Maag, spokeswoman for the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, pointed out to the Tagesspiegel Background that naming is a matter for federal states, “even if we see the benefits of a national system at the federal level.”

In the last few weeks, there have been reports of technical problems with network portals for booking appointments. It is known from Hessen that problems with the web portal led to the appointment hotline being so congested that some citizens had to call a hundred times to get an appointment. In North Rhine-Westphalia, there were also complaints about an unavailable hotline.

In Saxony, MDR reported initial website accessibility issues.

Overloaded servers and purchasing management that need improvement could lead to even greater problems in the coming weeks. Because so far the total number of meetings is manageable: By February 12, 3.97 million doses of vaccines had been administered in Germany – within seven weeks of the start of the vaccination campaign on December 26.

However, the number of doses of vaccine given is likely to increase sharply in the second quarter.

According to the forecast model from the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance in Germany (ZI), more than a million benefits will be delivered in calendar week 14 from 5 April. From week 20, ie from mid-May, more than four million doses of vaccine will be available each week.

GPs would have to get involved by June at the latest

The forecast document states that the capacity of vaccination centers will be exhausted by the end of June, when it will be possible to administer more than eight million doses per week. From now on, GPs would have to be included in the vaccination campaign, which would be another challenge in digital vaccination appointments – because, depending on the federal state, tailor-made solutions would need to be found in order to be able to assign appointments in GP practice.

Many countries have decided to set up their own reservation portals

What general requirements must such a system meet? “For example, the system has to adapt to different vaccines,” says Ilias Tsimpoulis, head of the German company Doctolib, a company that already organizes meetings for general practitioners. “They also have to be able to adjust the data daily according to the number of cans.”

The possibility to standardize the allocation of vaccination dates would already exist in advance. Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony-Anhalt, Hamburg and, to some extent, Hessen use the impfterminservice.de portal of the National Association of Medical Health Insurance Practitioners.

The vaccination assignment process was problematic in some Länder, but relatively smooth in others. However, it is uncomplicated, it contains ten steps, including checking the complaint, requesting transmission codes via e-mail and SMS, and two-factor authentication. This may be useful in terms of IT security, but for seniors over the age of 80 it can sometimes be challenging. A telephone reservation is also possible.

However, the more complex the IT system is perceived, the more people make calls. As a result, the lines are busy.

Other countries have decided to go their own way. The reasons are different. In Bavaria, it was decided to have its own vaccination portal in order to meet the specific requirements of the award procedure. Anyone living in Bavaria can register there in advance – then characteristics such as age or occupational group are recorded. In the second step, meetings are held, registration and the allocation process take place in two different steps. Once you have registered, you will be automatically notified via SMS or e-mail if there is an opportunity to meet with the vaccine.

Data protection was a priority, the portal stores data, a spokesman for the Bavarian Ministry of Health told Tagesspiegel Background. “The system has also been designed to be as reliable as possible: Even if the server or internet connection fails, the system can still be used thanks to its offline capability,” the spokesman continued. So far, no major faults have been reported in the Bavarian system.

Registration data were compared in Hesse

In Hessen, it should also be possible to meet state-specific requirements – for example, at the urging of the Ministry of the Interior, its own state appointment portal provided an automatic comparison with the population register carried out by an IT service provider in Darmstadt. However, the comparison was clearly the main source of error: an incorrect special character – for example in French or Turkish first names – was enough to interrupt the registration process. The Hessen Ministry of the Interior did not respond to a request from the Tagesspiegel Background.

The Ministry of Health in Rhineland-Palatinate has launched its own vaccination portal, as meetings should be bookable from 4 January. In Saxony, the German Red Cross (DRC) operates a vaccination portal for the state. When Tagesspiegel Background asked why Saxony had decided against a joint solution, the Saxon Ministry of Social Affairs replied: “Vaccination and logistics should be integrated.”

Saxony has called for a portal that offers a “rapidly scalable and adaptable platform architecture” – and there should also be a comparison between vaccine stocks and the availability of vaccination dates. Planning did not begin until the fourth quarter of 2020

Apparently, similar considerations were also in Lower Saxony, where the lowest number of vaccinations was carried out on the national average. “Lower Saxony has opted for a unified central meeting management system for vaccine logistics in distribution centers, which relies on citizen phone calls and telephone meetings in addition to online bookings,” said a spokeswoman for the Lower Saxony Ministry of Health against the Tagesspiegel.

The portal of the National Association of Medical Health Insurance Practitioners would not be available for the “appointment management procedure, including reporting”.

None of the federal states that did not respond to Tagesspiegel Background asked that they began planning the vaccination portal before the fourth quarter of 2020; most of them started in late November or early December 2020. “The establishment of vaccination centers and the appointment management process, including the mandatory daily RKI reporting process, were under enormous time pressure and had to be launched within weeks,” the Lower Saxony Ministry of Health said.

Vaccine maker BioNtech wants to deliver its own program

Given that an increased number of queries can be expected from the second quarter of 2021, the question also arises as to the extent to which the technology used by the federal states is scalable. Saxony provides very specific information: “Up to 1,800 parallel user sessions have been contractually agreed with T-Systems, and the actual performance is higher,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Social Affairs. From Bavaria, it was said: “The expected number of users was estimated in advance and the server capacities were designed accordingly.” In addition, the behavior of the system was determined by load and performance tests before productive operation. “You can expand the capacity of the server at any time as needed.”

Vaccine maker BioNTech wants to help with a nationwide solution at another point: Because there is no single software for vaccine logistics, according to a report by Spiegel, the company now wants to implement the appropriate program. It is also largely done.