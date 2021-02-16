Azores allocates 60 million for the construction of 179 houses – Watch

The Autonomous Region of the Azores will invest 60 million euros in the construction of 179 housing units by 2031, in order to comply with its policy of increasing the housing conditions of its building stock.

This investment is part of Portugal’s recovery and resilience plan (PRR), which was the subject of a public consultation.

“The Housing Agenda in the Azores 2020-2031” has reinforced the need to guarantee a public supply of housing at affordable prices and in line with the income of Azorean families. To meet these needs, the Autonomous Region of the Azores intends to strengthen the offer at different levels ”, reads the document.

In this sense, the Azores will implement construction and rehabilitation actions, with construction plans for 91 properties and four subdivisions, which will include a total of 88 housing units.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Portugal’s recovery and resilience plan, to access community funds post-covid-19 crisis, provides for 36 reforms and 77 investments in the social, climate and digital fields, for a total of 13.9 billion euros. euros in grants.

After a project presented to the European Commission last October and a process of talks with Brussels, the Portuguese government today placed the preliminary and summarized version of the recovery and resilience plan (PRR) in public consultation, which states “19 components, which in turn incorporate 36 reforms and 77 investments ”.

The executive justifies that, “on the basis of the diagnosis of needs and challenges”, three “structuring dimensions” have been defined – that of resilience, climate transition and digital transition – to which 13.9 billion dollars euros will be allocated. Euros in non-refundable grants from post-crisis European funds.

The document also provides for 2.7 billion euros in loans, but an executive source guarantees that “it is not yet assured” that Portugal will use this aspect of the recovery and resilience mechanism, the main instrument the new European Union stimulus fund. Union.

It is expected that the largest share (61%) of PRR funds will go to the area of ​​resilience, with a total of 8.5 billion euros in grants and 2.4 billion euros in loans.