Palestine accuses Israel of blocking entry of Covid-19 vaccines into Gaza Strip – Observer

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) accuses Israel of blocking 2,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the Gaza Strip. The doses were intended for medical professionals working at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in the Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas.

According to Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila, the Palestinian National Authority had planned to transport 2,000 doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V between the West Bank (where the capital of Palestine is located) and the Gaza Strip, to health professionals in the region, home to approximately 2 million people.

As the two territories that make up Palestine (the West Bank and the Gaza Strip) do not have geographic continuity, the transport of vaccines necessarily had to cross Israel – and that was the origin of the blockade.

“The occupation authorities have prevented entry,” the Palestinian minister said in a statement, adding that “the doses were intended for healthcare professionals working in intensive care units assigned to patients with Covid-19, as well as emergency service workers. “.

However, Israel denies having refused the passage of the vaccine. To British newspaper The Guardian, a source from the Israeli security services confirmed that the Palestinian authorities had made a request to Israel for the trip, but that this request was still under consideration. On Monday, when a Palestinian delegation arrived at the border post to leave the West Bank with the vaccines, the Israeli authorities did not allow the passage as the authorization had not yet been issued.

Israel is currently the country in the world with the highest percentage of vaccinated population, having already administered 76 doses of the vaccine per 100 citizens. However, the country left Palestine out of place and it was only after strong international pressure that it agreed to deliver 5,000 doses of the vaccine to the Palestinian National Authority, intended for health professionals. The Palestinian authorities have also purchased a large number of doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Israel has argued that the peace accords that govern the strained relations between the territories make it clear that it is the ANP that is responsible for the health care of the population – a position that has not been well accepted by the groups. international human rights organizations.

The Israeli parliament also debated on Monday whether to make the delivery of vaccines to the Gaza Strip conditional on the release of Israeli prisoners held in captivity by Hamas.