German government warns deflation cannot lead to new wave – Observer

German Economy Minister warned of “the importance that the reopening of the economy” does not lead to a “resurgence of new infections” with the novel coronavirus, and containment will continue until March 7 , the agency said on Tuesday.

“In today’s meeting, we will focus on good cooperation and regular dialogue with economic associations, and we will talk about economic aid related to the pandemic and how to open up the economy in ‘a way and, at the same time, to avoid a third wave,’ ”said Peter Altmaier in the opening speech of the fourth meeting between 40 economic associations and the Ministry of the Economy since the start of the pandemic, quotes Efe.

According to reports from the Spanish news agency, the German government understands that in any case, it must be taken into account that the opening of the economy is not happening in Germany as in some neighboring countries, where there has been a “dramatic situation” In terms of new developments.

In the past 24 hours, Germany has recorded 3,856 new coronavirus infections – up from 3,379 a week ago – and 528 deaths, up from 481, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of Virology, updated. day at midnight.

In Germany, the highest number of infections was recorded on December 18 with 33,777 new infections in one day and the highest number of deaths on January 14 with 1,244.

The highest number of positive cases since the first infection was recorded in that country on January 27, 2020 (2,342,843), with the number of deaths with or by covid-19 rising to 65,604.

The incidence of positive cases in the past seven days is 59 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 72.8 cases recorded last Tuesday.

The maximum incidence was recorded on December 22 with 197.6 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week and on January 28 it fell below 100 for the first time in three months.

The number of covid-19 patients in intensive care units on Monday rose to 3,439 – 12 more than on Sunday, of which 1,934 (56%), plus 12, needed assisted ventilation, according to data from the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. (DIVI).

The transmissibility index (Rt) takes into account infections within seven days, or 0.86 for Germany as a whole, which means that every 100 people infected will infect an average of 86 others.

As of December 26, the number of people who have already received at least the first dose of one of the three covid-19 vaccines available in Germany was 2,736,109 (3.3% of the population), while 1,410,239 people (1.7 %) had already received the second dose.

JCR // MSF

Lusa / End