The government wants to devote 130 million euros in recovery funds to cybersecurity – Observer

Portugal’s recovery and resilience plan (PRR) to access post-crisis community funds provides for the mobilization of at least € 130 million for cybersecurity, with the government intending to ensure the protection of critical infrastructure .

Given the increased use of digital media in public services, in the business fabric and in society at large, which has been significantly accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic, there is a need to strengthen the national cybersecurity framework and to strengthen data security, by deepening, in a structured and integrated manner, training courses in the field of cybersecurity and the safe use of data ”, specifies the PRR, which has been submitted for public consultation.

The document therefore provides for an investment of 83 million euros in “efficient, secure and shared critical digital infrastructures”, funds which, according to the government, are intended for “information systems and processes associated with management and control. borders, police and judicial cooperation and asylum, reducing the bureaucratic burden of SEF services [Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras]”.

This amount is also intended to “improve the coverage and capacity” of the national emergency and security network (SIRESP) in mainland Portugal as well as in the autonomous regions of the Azores and Madeira.

“Eliminating the redundancy of the bureaucratic technical processes of the security forces and services” is another bet of these funds, which covers “common systems in unstable contexts and which allow the provision of police elements for operational functions”.

In addition, the objective of making the manager’s IT network “more resilient and more digital”.

With regard to the digital infrastructures concerned, the operational services of 112, SEF and SIRESP will then be improved.

Still in the area of ​​cybersecurity, an allocation of 47 million euros is planned to “strengthen the general framework of cybersecurity on the basis of confidence for the adoption of electronic services”.

This includes the creation of a national cybersecurity certification system, as provided for by Community rules.

This step is part of the cybersecurity law, which establishes a European legal framework for certification in order to address possible risks.

They add measures such as increasing “training in cybersecurity and information security” as well as the creation of a “new model of coordination of cybersecurity and information security”.

In total, Portugal’s recovery and resilience plan identifies 36 reforms and 77 investments in the social, climate and digital fields, for a total of 13.9 billion euros in subsidies.

After a project presented to the European Commission last October and a process of talks with Brussels, the Portuguese government today put the preliminary and summarized version of the PRR into public consultation, in which 2.7 billion euros in loans are also planned, although it was not, it was nevertheless decided that Portugal would use this aspect of the recovery and resilience mechanism, the main instrument of the new European Union Recovery Fund.