TikTok is partnering with Whisk to launch a new culinary feature

TikTok continues to develop its features to improve the user experience on its platform. The latest version is aimed at chefs as they can easily consult the recipe sheets of the dishes featured in videos. This new feature was introduced in collaboration with Whisk and is currently being tested with certain users of the social network.

A function for easier saving of recipes

While browsing TikTok, some users, including social media specialist Matt Navarra, discovered a new feature that will be hugely popular with budding chefs. This is a “View Full Recipe” button (which could be translated as “View Full Recipe” in French) which, as the name suggests, gives access to the detailed recipe sheet of the dish presented on video its list of ingredients.

In the same category

In times of the health crisis, social networks are better than ever

When asked by our colleagues at TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed that this feature is currently in alpha testing and that certain users of the platform specialize in culinary content. Among the lucky creators who may already benefit from it, we can remember, for example, the report by Joanne L. Molinaro (The Korean Vegan at TikTok) who has more than 1.9 million subscribers. Also note that this functionality can only be viewed by other social network users in the application and not in the web version.

New? TikTok has a recipe card function via an integration with @whiskteam pic.twitter.com/5C5fOyR8YZ

– Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 10, 2021

TikTok is working with Whisk on this integration

This new feature was introduced through a partnership with Whisk, a tool that makes it easy to save recipe cards and automatically creates a shopping list. For this company, the benefits of partnering with ByteDance’s Chinese social network are obvious.

With over 2 billion downloads, TikTok is one of the most powerful social media offerings in the world today, especially among young people. By integrating its features into the platform, Whisk guarantees to reach and appeal to a new audience that is as large as it is active.

On the TikTok side, the integration of Whisk is also contemporary. The social network is increasingly standing out in the culinary arts with its short videos of recipes that are quick and easy to reproduce. The success of the famous pasta with feta and tomatoes is a current and concrete example. The videos in this recipe, which round up more than 65 million views and replays across all other social platforms, are testament to the impact TikTok can have in the kitchen and the interest that its users have in the space.