China studies limit on rare earth exports to US – Observer

China is considering limiting exports to the United States of rare earths, vital minerals for the tech industry, which could harm the U.S. defense sector, reports the British newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to the business newspaper, which cites sources participating in government consultations, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology last January proposed greater control over the production and export of 17 of these minerals. , a market that China controls about 80%.

The FT points out that China is therefore examining whether these restrictions could affect European and North American companies and, in particular, whether they will have an impact on technologies vital for the production of sophisticated weapons, including the “fighter jet. F-35 ”. the United States Air Force.

The “F-35” depend on these minerals to power the electrical system, specifies the British economic daily, which adds that, in a report of the North American Congress, each device needs 417 kilograms of these minerals.

These possible measures from Beijing, recalls the FT, correspond to the deterioration of relations between China and the United States, aggravated by the appearance of a technological war between the two countries.

