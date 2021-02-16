Cape Verde does not start paying its vaccine loan to the World Bank until 2031 – Observe

The Cape Verdean state will have until 2060 to pay off the 4.2 million euro loan from the World Bank to buy 400,000 vaccines against Covid-19, but it will not begin to pay off the debt for ten years.

According to the financing agreement, signed on February 12 between the government of Cape Verde and the International Development Association (IDA), to which Lusa had access, this agency of the World Bank group will support the health response to the tune of 3,500,000. DTS (Special Drawing Rights), equivalent to 4,165,000 euros, for the National Vaccination Plan against covid-19.

The repayment schedule for Cape Verde provides for payments from June 15, 2031, which extend until December 15, 2060, according to the schedule in the funding agreement.

This additional support, he says, is aimed at “developing a regulatory framework and plans to ensure rapid importation of vaccines” against covid-19, as well as training health workers in this process, purchase, storage. and the distribution of vaccines.

The funding, as foreseen in the agreement, also covers the purchase of vaccination registration cards, personal protective equipment, as well as the development of standards and protocols on the cold chain, supply, storage (of vaccines), logistics and training, among others. Other aspects.

The World Bank explained in a February 11 press release that it was “the first operation” financed by this institution in Africa, “to support a country’s vaccination plan against covid-19, and to help to purchase and distribute the vaccine online. with the COVAX initiative, for global access to covid-19 vaccines ”.

This project will also finance the purchase of equipment and transport for a cold chain of vaccines and “improvement of health infrastructure to help reopen the country to tourism”, a sector that has been down since March 2020 and which was guaranteed before 25% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country.

In the context of a “second wave” of the pandemic causing “serious consequences on African lives and economies”, “the closure of schools and businesses”, the World Bank intends to strengthen its support to countries in the ‘procurement and distribution of vaccines, tests and treatments, as well as’ immunization systems’, explained Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Vice President for West and Central Africa, quoted in the communicated.

“Cape Verde has immense experience with vaccination campaigns and is well prepared to start implementing vaccines this month. This is a crucial measure to help ensure the future of the Cape Verdean people, to recover jobs and to revive the tourism industry, particularly affected by the pandemic, ”Ousmane Diagana stressed.

The World Bank recognizes that the Cape Verdean economy “has been severely affected by the crisis”, with an economic recession equivalent to 11% of GDP in 2020, due to the 70% drop in tourism demand and the double rate of tourism. unemployment, at around 20%, increasing “short-term” poverty levels.

Cape Verde has an estimated population of 550,000 people and this financial support through AID will help immunize over 20% of the population.

In response to the covid-19 pandemic in Cape Verde, the World Bank reports that it has already approved funding of around US $ 50 million for scaling up health care, social support and resuming disease. ‘economic activity.