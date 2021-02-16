BMW returned to the top of auto exports in 2020 to the United States – Observer

The German group BMW returned to the lead in 2020, for the seventh year in a row, in auto exports to the United States with 218,820 units worth more than $ 8,900 million (around 7300 million euros).

At the Spartanburg, South Carolina plant, BMW manufactured 361,365 vehicles last year, of which 218,820 were sold outside the United States, of which approximately 218,000 were assembled in the second half of the year due to the shutdown of activity caused by covid. -19, the German automaker said in a statement.

About 13% of production was in plug-in hybrid variants of the two most popular vehicles from the US plant, the BMW X3 xDrive30e (23,000 units) and the X5 xDrive45e (24,000 units).

According to the BMW Group, this record production of electric models is possible because, since 2015, the Spartanburg plant has been producing high-voltage batteries for this type of vehicle.

The top five countries to which this factory exported were China (23.3% of total), Germany (12.9%), South Korea (7.8%), Canada (6%) and Russia (5.3%).

The main sea route is the Port of Charleston (190,000 vehicles were exported via this route in 2020), the remainder being exported through five other ports in the southeast of the country, while more than 12,000 vehicles left the United States by railway.

Spartanburg has been part of the BMW Group’s global production network since 1994 and currently produces around 1,500 vehicles per day, exporting more than two-thirds of its models to customers in 125 markets.

The product portfolio includes the five SUV models (the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7), four Motorsport X models and two plug-in hybrid models.

The annual production capacity of the plant, which employs over 11,000 people, reaches up to 450,000 vehicles.