Return of the half-night train: Deutsche Bahn does not buy new sleeping cars – the economy

Deutsche Bahn is entering the night-train business again, but does not want to buy its own sunbeds and sleeping cars. This follows from the federal government’s response to the FDP parliamentary group, which has the Tagesspiegel Background at its disposal. “DB Fernverkehr AG no longer has any sleeping cars and does not plan to buy or rent new sleeping cars,” writes State Secretary Enak Ferlemann (CDU).

DB AG participates in the night train connections of its European partner railways with its own seated wagons. Deutsche Bahn intends to continue to use regular ICE and Intercity trains for night operations in Germany. “A missed opportunity,” says FDP transport expert Christian Jung. “The idea of ​​driving overnight is not nearly as attractive as a sleeping car.”

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future: briefing on transport and intelligent mobility. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

In December, the state railways of Germany, France, Austria and Switzerland announced the renaissance of the European night line network. It was already clear at that time that from the end of 2021, only the Austrian Nightjet would be on the new routes from Zurich via Cologne to Amsterdam and from Vienna via Munich to Paris. Because only the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) (in cooperation with the Swiss SBB) has ordered new night trains in recent years.

However, it has now become clear that Deutsche Bahn is likely to want to support the operation of night currents on the line from Berlin to Brussels and Paris from 2023 onwards. DB is clearly not interested in the rapid expansion of European night train connections. In the past, the ÖBB has always pointed out that significantly more night connections are only possible if other railways order new trains.

No federal funding

In December, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) celebrated the night train alliance as an entry into Trans-Europ-Express 2.0. In the future, there will be several European express train connections under the well-known retro brand TEE. The federal government does not seem to want to speed up the process further.

“There are no plans to support night trains in long-distance passenger rail from federal funds,” Ferlemann wrote in his FDP response. The Federal Government Commissioner for Railways therefore sees no competition law problem in the alliance of night trains of the four state railways.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

“An almost harmful answer,” says Christian Jung. Negotiations on night train connections were conducted exclusively between state railways. At least one private operator is now apparently entering the night-train business.

Night trains through Germany, just not by rail

According to the Federal Government, Transdev Germany wants to operate a night train between Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm in summer 2021 in cooperation with the Swedish company Snallenåget, which is also part of the Transdev Group. At the end of 2021, a train from Sweden to Austria will follow.

As a competition-neutral promotion of night trains, the Greens proposed, among other things, the prices of train paths, which are significantly reduced on several occasions. At the very least, the purchase of new sleeping cars could be financed through European organic trade, says Ferlemann.

During the German Presidency of the Council, the Member States asked the European Commission to set up a funding program so that interested railways could purchase rolling stock for cross-border passenger transport.