It’s a reality: more and more of us are using VPNs. The study recently published by Atlas VPN shows that there were 277 million downloads in 2020. So why use a VPN? It can be used in several ways: Virtual private networks can help adversaries of authoritarian governments or simply allow a user to change their IP address to access various streaming services.

VPN penetration rate increases

We find that some countries use VPNs much more frequently than others. The countries that occupy the first four places are all Arab countries. In order we find: United Arab Emirates with an adoption rate (percentage of the population who have downloaded a VPN) of 61.61%, Qatar (53.06%), Oman (35.36%) and Saudi Arabia (28 , 96%). Very high adoption rates, which can certainly be explained by the restrictions imposed by the governments of these states.

Using a VPN prevents any “nosy parties” like hackers, ISPs, and even the government from tracking their online activities. For this reason, more and more internet users are interested in this technology. Some users choose a VPN when their country’s government blocks “useful” apps like WhatsApp, Telegram or Skype. This is the case, for example, with Chinese Internet users who normally cannot access “Western” social networks.

Arab countries first

The UAE’s enormous adoption rate can be explained by the government’s enforcement of very strict restrictions on the internet. Despite the ban, up to 10 million people across the country have downloaded a VPN. This is three times what it is in France, where only 3.4 million people have chosen to install a virtual private network. It must be said that in the UAE, the two main internet service providers block all content that goes against the moral values ​​of Islam.

In Oman, the fourth country on the podium for VPN use in terms of penetration rate, everything is monitored: phone calls, emails, conversations on social networks. Government officials even interview citizens who were caught criticizing the existing regime … A web dictatorship was at its peak.

After all, 35 million people in Saudi Arabia use VPNs. As in Oman, the Saudi government is extremely vigilant about online activity. The regime controls all media and all content posted on the Internet, although the authorities claim that it only filters content that violates Muslim values. There is therefore likely to be a correlation between the adoption rate of VPNs and the severity of the regimen.

What is the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market?

However, we note that the Covid-19 pandemic had a very significant impact on the adoption of VPNs worldwide. More and more people are teleworking and this is leading to a dramatic increase in the use of VPNs. Some streaming services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, use “geographic criteria” to offer specific content to their users. You can bypass these blocks with a VPN.

There is no doubt that as the year VPNs spread, 2020 will be remembered. Teleworking has accelerated this market transformation. Using a VPN, for example, makes it possible to secure your connection so as not to be exposed to a cyber attack. However, be sure to configure your virtual private network correctly: when the move to forced teleworking in March 2020, several attacks related to the use of poorly secured virtual private networks took place.