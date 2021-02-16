The prosecutor claims the payment of a fine of 10,600 euros to Navalny – Observer

The Russian prosecution on Tuesday asked opponent Alexei Navalny to pay a fine of 950,000 rubles (around 10,600 euros) after a defamation complaint filed by a veteran, AFP reported.

According to the France-Presse (AFP) news agency, present at the hearing, since Navalny had a suspended prison sentence of three and a half years at the time of the facts, the public prosecutor also demanded that the sentence be served.

Another court had already converted, on the 2nd of this month, the suspension to effective prison. The judge’s decision is expected on the 20th.

The anti-corruption activist arrived in the morning before a court in the north of the Russian capital for the third hearing in a libel action brought by a veteran of the Second World War.

“The lawsuits against Navalny are fanciful and arbitrary,” said the activist’s lawyer, Olga Mikhailova.

“The defense categorically disagrees with the prosecution and there is nothing that would constitute an offense in this case,” he added.

Navalny, 44, is accused of disseminating “false” and “abusive” information about the veteran, who defended at a conference last summer a referendum aimed at strengthening the powers of Russian President Vladimir Poutin.

On social networks, Navalny considered conference participants “the shame of the Nation” and “traitors”.

During the hearings, the Russian opponent multiplied the tense exchanges of words with the prosecution and the judge, denouncing partiality and submission to power.

At the same time, Russian justice will also examine today another defamation complaint against Navalny by Yevgeny Prigojine, a powerful oligarch close to the Kremlin.

Russian justice must also heed the appeal of Navalny, who contests a fine of 3.3 million rubles (€ 37,000) to be paid to a food company in the context of a new libel suit.

In 2018, Navalny’s organization accused the company of selling its products at an overestimated price, following a corrupt pattern, to the Russian National Guard.

A deep enemy of the Kremlin, Alexeï Navalny had already been sentenced on February 2 to two years and eight months in prison for violating a judicial review dated 2014.

Navalny accuses Russian authorities of wanting to silence him after surviving a poisoning attempt this summer, for which Putin is responsible.

Navalny’s arrest on January 17, after returning from five months of recovery in Germany, sparked repressed protests across the country and more than 11,000 arrests.