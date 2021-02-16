“Poststation” pilot project: Swiss Post tests parcel transport on machines – economy

Deutsche Post DHL opens a new path in expanding its vending machine network. The “Poststation” group launched a pilot project in Bonn on Tuesday in Würselen near Aachen, with the aim of expanding previous “Packstations”. In a yellow box that has no employees, customers can hand in packages, honest letters and place them in an integrated mailbox.

At the end of the month, video advice from customer service staff in Fürth should also be possible on the screen. This system is an extension of packaging only, which is already more than 6,500 nationwide nationwide. The test procedure initially covers only 20 such new stations in North Rhine-Westphalia. The aim is to gain experience with how strong the demand for such an offer is.

Digital policy, regulation, artificial intelligence: briefing on digitization and AI. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

Whether national post offices will also be introduced in the future is still fully open. “Especially where there are no branches or only branches with short opening hours, the post office can represent a real improvement in services to people,” explained the responsible post office manager Holger Bartels. ATMs have made life easier in many places, such as ATMs and ticket machines. One of them is “the optimism that the offer of our post offices is well received by our customers.”

Do not pick up any packages yet

At this time, no packages can be picked up at new stations, as is possible at packers. This requires registration, which is not yet required for “Poststation” services – it will not be added for several months.

Experts consider the pilot project to be an interesting step. “This is another continuous development of the automated offering,” said Kai-Oliver Schocke, a professor of logistics at the University of Applied Sciences in Frankfurt. At the time of Corona, which is being considered at a distance, there should be a great opportunity to send the shipments yourself and you no longer have to go to the post office.

However, other parts of the post office are “not a big hit, just a package of existing services” – for example, postage stamp machines have long existed. Schocke doubts that video advice will be very interesting – most information about postage or packages is still available on the machine.

The branches remain necessary

With new machines, mail branches should not be unnecessary. For example, users cannot buy parcel boxes or envelopes there. And if you want to verify that your letter is too heavy for a particular postage, you can’t weigh it.

Due to the thriving online business, Deutsche Post DHL is doing a dazzling business with increasing package volumes. Mail trade is shrinking in the age of the Internet, but it is profitable. The group has long used automated stations so that customers can pick up and drop off their shipments around the clock. The competition on this topic is far from great. (DPA)