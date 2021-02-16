Economic summit on blocking: We are looking for a perspective – economics

Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier felt empowered after the crisis summit with business representatives. “I’m grateful for the support,” Altmaier said on Tuesday afternoon after a two-hour exchange with 40 participants. The heads of the industry associations most affected by the lock-in once again thanked Altmaier, who had promised to face outrage after the Prime Minister’s conference last week. Despite the declining number of infections, retail, hospitality and tourism, in particular, lack an opening prospect.

In order for the next meeting of the Chancellor with the leaders of the country on March 3 to show the way out of the blockade, Altmaier and the association would like to draw up a proposal before that date and “clarify it in the next few days”, as Altmaier said. “We want to build a consensus among ourselves and then represent it.”

“Shopping is safe”

Josef Sanktjohanser from the trade association emphasized the low risk of infection in the trade. Various studies and experiences in grocery stores have shown the relative harmlessness of shopping. However, they are ready to “sharpen” hygiene concepts, for example through rapid tests. “Politicians urgently need to answer the question of the conditions under which the opening can be opened,” said Michael Frenzel of the Tourism Association. The obvious criteria are the R value and the incidence, as well as the load on the intensive care units.

Problems with the debate on the Easter holidays

Frenzel and Dehoga President Guido Zöllick were upset by Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer’s remarks that the Easter holidays were not possible. Such a “blanket rejection without facts” is unacceptable and “hurts.” Politicians must act clearly, appropriately and credibly. “An example of how this doesn’t work is the Easter debate,” said Zöllick, who runs a hotel in Warnemünde.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier fürApple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Four-fifths expect it to open before Easter

The president of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association represents approximately 220,000 businesses with 2.4 million employees, of whom more than 80 percent, according to the survey, expect to reopen by Easter at the latest. “We want to work and not live on state money,” said Zöllick, who, like other business representatives, asked for better aid. One third of the November support has still not been paid. Zöllick proposed corrections to bridging aid III, which was applied a few days ago and which provides for the reimbursement of fixed costs, including taking into account the entrepreneur’s wages and the total staff costs.

Corporations will also be provided in the future

Trade President Sanktjohanser complained that the companies had provided great assistance. In the end, he was able to take away some good news from the negotiations for large department stores: in the future, companies with an annual turnover of more than 750 million euros will also receive money from the state. “This limit will be lifted,” said Altmaier, who said “overall a positive state of aid”. Bridging III applications are possible from 12 February and 4,000 have been received so far. Under the November and December support, which provides the hospitality sector with a reimbursement of 75 percent of the previous year’s value, more than € 6 billion, more than last week. So far, corona aid has provided companies with a total of more than 80 billion euros and short-term work benefits of 23 billion euros. “The story is getting stronger,” Altmaier said.

EUR 7500 for the self-employed

As part of the bridging aid, the self-employed could now apply for “restart aid” of EUR 7 500 by the end of June. Altmaier wants to create a “distress fund” for companies or the self-employed who are not eligible for November and December assistance. He was “in good negotiations” with the Federal Ministry of Finance to provide federal states with funding for such a fund.

Another meeting with business representatives will take place after the Prime Minister’s conference in early March. The last exchange in this context took place in October. “We would like to see this summit sooner,” said Sanktjohanser, the company’s sales director, on Tuesday afternoon. “I would also like to have a dialogue with the Federal Chancellor,” said Tourism President Frenzel. It is clear that at least the sectors most affected by the lock-up feel that they are not sufficiently recorded.