Court in The Hague orders suspension of curfew in Netherlands – Observer

The Court in The Hague ruled on Tuesday that the Dutch government must suspend the curfew, one of the measures taken to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and which has led to violent unrest in the country.

A judge in The Hague concluded that the Dutch government had abused an emergency law to introduce the first curfew in the country since the Nazi occupation in World War II.

The case was brought to justice by Viruswaarheid (Truth About the Virus), a group that opposes measures to combat Covid-19, including the introduction of the curfew.

A court statement reveals that “the curfew must be suspended immediately” and says the government has abused its emergency powers.

The mandatory curfew is a profound violation of the right to freedom of movement and privacy, “which requires” a very thorough decision-making process, “the document adds.

According to several local media outlets, the government decided to appeal the ruling and demanded that the judge’s order be stayed pending the final decision.

However, no appeal can stay the judge’s order, a spokesperson for the court told the France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

The Dutch government announced in early February the extension until March 2 of the national curfew, in effect from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. since January 23. This measure, the first in the Netherlands since World War II, immediately led, after its inception, to the country’s worst unrest in decades.

The special law, which the government relied on to impose a curfew, concerns “very urgent and exceptional circumstances,” the court said. However, a trial judge ruled that “the introduction of the curfew did not imply the specific urgency required” to be able to use this law, in particular because the possibility of such a measure had been discussed by several. taken before its entry into force, according to the Court.

The mandatory curfew was approved by a majority of members of the Dutch parliament before its introduction, but was not submitted to the Senate.

The “Viruswaaeheid” group, formerly known as “Viruswaanzin” (Madness Virus), has been organizing protests against the measures taken to combat Covid-19 for several months. The group was founded by Willem Engel, a dance teacher who has since become one of the most influential opponents of anti-covid-19 measures.

“I have received hundreds, thousands of congratulatory messages. People are very happy, they feel free, ”Willem Engel told AFP. “Of course, we still have a lot of steps to take, but I think that tonight there will be demonstrations of joy here and there”, he added, while admitting to feel “relieved and satisfied”.