Democratic congressman sues Trump over attack on Capitol Hill and election interference – Observer

A U.S. Democratic Congressman has sued former President Donald Trump for instigating a deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill and for conspiring with his lawyer and extremist groups to avoid certifying the results of the election that defeated him.

The lawsuit brought by Congressman Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, who heads the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee, is part of an expected wave of lawsuits related to the Jan.6 attacks on the Capitol and is said to be the first brought by a congressman, claiming unspecified consequences and compensation, the Associated Press (AP) said.

The lawsuit also accuses Rudy Giuliani, the Republican and former personal lawyer of Donald Trump, as well as extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, with members accused by the Department of Justice, of being part of the attack. .

Trump adviser Jason Miller said today that the former US president did not organize the rally that preceded the invasion of Capitol Hill “and neither incited nor conspired to incite violence” on the 6th January. Contacted by the AP, a lawyer for Giuliani has not yet commented on the accusation.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington and is known three days after the Senate acquitted Donald Trump in an impeachment process based on claims of direct responsibility by the former head of state in the events on Capitol Hill which resulted in the deaths of five people. people.

It is accepted that the Senate acquittal opens the door to further legal scrutiny of Trump’s actions in the January 6 attack and that further prosecutions may be postponed by other members of Congress or even security guards injured in the attack.

Even some Republican congressmen who voted for Trump’s acquittal on Saturday agree that the courts will be the best place to try the former president, especially now that he is no longer running the White House and has lost some protection. legal position conferred on him. .

The lawsuit seeks to follow the efforts of Trump and Giuliani to cast doubt on the results of the November presidential election, which Trump was defeated, despite the repeated rejection of allegations of fraud by state officials through the country.

Despite evidence to the contrary, he is being defended in the process, Trump and Giuliani have described the election as a fraudulent act, while Trump “supported, rather than discouraged” threats of violence from his disgruntled supporters in the weeks leading up to it. attack on the Capitol.

“The carefully orchestrated series of events that led to the ‘Save America’ rally and the Capitol invasion was neither an accident nor a coincidence,” he argued in the court process, adding that he It was “the desired and predictable outcome of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process necessary to confirm the electoral college votes.”

Presidents enjoy legal immunity for actions committed while serving as heads of state, but the lawsuit indicted Trump as a citizen, not a former US president, for using his abilities, claiming that ‘none of his behavior stemmed from his duties. .