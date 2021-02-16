Recovery plan. Portugal wants to invest 583 million in nurseries and homes – Observe

Portugal plans to invest 583 million euros in equipment and social responses, as part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), with a view to increasing responses in nurseries, but also to remove the elderly from institutions.

According to the document, put into public consultation on Tuesday, Portugal wants to invest 583 million euros in five projects – three on the continent, one in the Autonomous Region of the Azores and another in the Autonomous Region of Madeira – with the aim of strengthen, re-qualify and innovate social responses for children, the elderly and the disabled.

For the new generation of equipment and social responses for early childhood, the elderly and the disabled, the government of António Costa allocates 417 million euros, defining as one of the first objectives the creation of 28 thousand new vacancies mainly in the north of the metropolitan area. from Lisbon and the Algarve, where the deficit is greater.

On the other hand, it also wishes to requalify the existing equipment network, as well as regularize responses in irregular situations, with “interventions at the level of the building and the respective equipment” being planned.

These interventions aim to create, qualify and equip health isolation spaces for emergency situations, but also to purchase wi-fi solutions and computer equipment, “in order to facilitate communication and improve energy efficiency. buildings”.

Another objective is to create multidisciplinary social intervention teams that cover the whole of the continental national territory to support the most vulnerable people, in particular by supporting people with disabilities or disabilities in their process of autonomy and inclusion.

With regard to equipment and social responses, the government assumes that its objective is to reform support for the elderly, with the approval of residential structures for the elderly (ERPI) in an irregular situation, “each times as possible ”, But also with the revision of the legislative framework on the approval of social facilities.

On the other hand, he says he wants to qualify the care provided in the ERPIs and promote innovative social responses that avoid the institutionalization of the elderly in “large-scale” solutions, betting instead on small residential responses and with a family environment. .

According to the document, the focus is also on home support, making it closer and more flexible, taking into account user needs and helping to delay addiction and the need for institutionalization.

For the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM), 83 million euros are planned to strengthen the residential and non-residential structures for the elderly, where 1130 additional beds are planned and the creation of responses that work at night, and the Structures support for the homeless, particularly in the social support network.

Concerning the Autonomous Region of the Azores (RAA), the Government allocates 35 million euros to the implementation of the Regional Strategy for the Fight against Poverty and Social Exclusion, with responses for children and young people, people disabled, but also needy families, a 10% reduction in childcare costs or the integration of severely socially excluded people into the labor market.

Portugal’s recovery and resilience plan, to access community funds post-covid-19 crisis, provides for 36 reforms and 77 investments in the social, climate and digital fields, for a total of 13.9 billion euros. euros in grants.

The government also plans to use 200 million euros of PRR for the digital transition of Social Security, in order to modernize its information system. According to the document, the investments planned in this perimeter “include initiatives in five strategic axes”, one of which is the “reorganization of the design of the social security system and the modernization of the social security information system”.

The government also intends to develop a “new relationship model (Vision 360º) which rationalizes and integrates, in an omnichannel logic, the various channels of interaction between citizens and businesses with social security, using emerging technologies”, as well as “Reformulating and adapting the workstation (Workstation 21), allowing the use of more adaptive work modes, such as teleworking, intervention on equipment and productivity and communication solutions”.

It is also planned to implement “infrastructure and support solutions for social security systems, based on ‘Cloud’ solutions that guarantee greater performance, greater system availability and greater adaptation and technological update of all the components of the architecture “, as well as the” reengineering of the processes and the qualification of the professionals to adapt them to the recommended transformations “.

The operationalization of this investment will be carried out by the Institute of Social Security, the Instituto de Informática and the General Directorate of Social Security.

110 million euros will also be invested in road infrastructure to ensure cross-border links between Portugal and Spain, including the construction of two bridges.

Provided for in the common cross-border development strategy (ECDT), agreement concluded between Portugal and Spain, in October 2020, the road infrastructures to be invested in the PRR are the new bridge between Sanlucar del Guadiana and Alcoutim, and the international bridge over the Sever river between Cedillo and Nisa.

Interventions are also planned on the national road (EN) 103, between Vinhais and Bragança, on the complementary route (IC) 31, between Castelo Branco and Monfortinho, and on the connection from Bragança to Puebla de Sanabria, according to the PRR, placed in public consultation by the government.

The total amount of 110 million euros aims to “take advantage of the development of cross-border mobility and the reduction of context costs by implementing a set of investments,” said the executive, adding that the road investments will be promoted by the infrastructures of Portugal.

Regarding the construction of bridges over the Sever and Guadiana rivers, the interventions must be promoted by the regional coordination and development commissions (CCDR) of the Alentejo and the Algarve.

The PRR envisages a total of 833 million euros for infrastructure in order to “strengthen territorial resilience and cohesion, increase the competitiveness of the productive fabric and contribute to the reduction of context costs, in particular in access to markets”.

Of this amount, in addition to the 110 million euros for cross-border connections, 110 million euros are planned for Business Hosting Areas (SEA) and 362.9 million euros for “ missing links ” and ” increased network capacity, with road interventions in various infrastructures, including the main route (IP) 3, EN14, EN4, IC35, IP2, EN344, EN125, IC2 and IP8.

In HEIs, there is also an amount of 190 million euros for road accessibility, with the aim of providing “the most appropriate support to guarantee the entry and exit of goods in an efficient and economical manner”.

The PRR also provides € 198 million to reformulate the service of public services, through the creation of the single digital portal and the overhaul and development of other services.

“This investment will make it possible to make available a single portal of digital services, aligned with the events of the life of citizens residing in Portugal and abroad and of companies, which is assumed as” Loja do Cidadão Virtual “and which allows citizens to make digital and dematerialized main AP services [Administração Pública]», We read in the PRR.

According to the document, the government also intends to use this amount to “provide a contact center equipped with means and technologies also allowing to process the main services through this channel”, as well as “to extend the network of Lojas de Cidadão, Espaços Citizen and Mobile Citizen Spaces, increasing territorial coverage and reaching those who cannot or cannot access digital services ”. The implementation of this investment will be the responsibility of the Administrative Modernization Agency (AMA).

The government also intends to invest an additional 163 million euros in public finance management information systems, which translates into the implementation of integrated management solutions, including the modernization of the information systems of the vehicle fleet in the State, the consolidation of existing data in the State. Asset inventory systems, or migration of public property data to the new SIGPIP system.

In addition, 43 million euros are planned for the modernization of the infrastructure of the asset information system of the tax administration, which will allow “the digitization of support information for the construction of matrices”, “the development of services. pre-filling declarations (IMI and IStg) ”, or“ the acquisition of IT services for the development and implementation of an information and management system for public real estate ”.