More than 22,000 people at risk of hunger due to road cuts in Mozambique – Observer

More than 22,000 residents of Massangena district, Gaza province, southern Mozambique, face the risk of hunger due to the lack of food supply caused by the cutting of access roads in the rain, announced the district government.

Gracinda Macamo, administrator of Massangena, told public radio Rádio Moçambique on Tuesday that commerce in the neighborhood is almost paralyzed, as the transport of goods is struggling to guarantee food supplies. “We only have food for the next five days,” said Gracinda Macamo.

Roads between Massangena and other parts of Gaza province are cut off, due to torrential rains falling in southern Mozambique, he added. In Inhambane province, also in the south, several road accesses and bridges are also impassable due to the rain, said the delegate of the National Roads Administration (ANE) of the province, Dady Mendes.

Dady Mendes said ANE has mobilized 20 contractors to repair “problematic sections”.

Mozambique is in the midst of the rainy and cyclonic season, which occurs between the months of October and April, with winds coming from the Indian Ocean and flooding from the watersheds of southern Africa. This year, thousands of people have already been affected by bad weather.

The most serious were Storm Chalane at the end of the year and Cyclone Eloise in January with a total official death toll of 19, but reports from local authorities indicate double.