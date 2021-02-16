329 people arrested in Venezuela for political reasons – Observer

More than 300 people are currently being held in Venezuela for political reasons, according to data released Tuesday by the Venezuelan Criminal Forum (FPV), a local non-governmental organization (NGO) known to legally defend these detained citizens.

“Today at the Criminal Forum we registered 329 political prisoners in Venezuela,” the director of FPV wrote on his Twitter account.

According to Gonzalo Himiob Santome, political prisoners are divided into 305 men and 24 women, 327 adults and two teenagers.

On the other hand, he said, 206 political prisoners are civilians and 123 are soldiers.

According to the FPV, “since 2014, 15,677 political arrests have taken place in Venezuela”.

“The Criminal Forum has helped over 12,000 detainees, now in exile, and other victims of human rights violations,” he explained.

According to the NGO, “in addition to political prisoners, more than 9,000 people remain arbitrarily subjected to measures restricting their freedom.”

Last Tuesday, a Venezuelan court granted full freedom to the former metropolitan police, Arube Pérez Salazar, after serving 17 years and 10 months in prison.

Arube was convicted of alleged participation in the violent events of April 11, 2002 in Puente Llaguno (near the presidential palace of Miraflores), Caracas, where a shooting killed 19 people.

According to the local press, Arube Pérez Salazar was entitled to “procedural advantages” for more than eight years because he had studied while in detention, had good behavior and had already served more than half of the sentence, but the court did not never granted them.

Last week, Venezuelan courts allowed two dozen suspected political prisoners to make periodic presentations, including five activists from Azul Positivo (an NGO specializing in the prevention and monitoring of people with AIDS) who were arrested in January. and accused of criminal association.

Also last week, 12 indigenous people from Pemón who were detained in December 2019 were accused of participating in an attack on a military barracks in the south of the state of Bolívar (south-east, on the border with Brazil) .

Another court ordered two former executives of the state-owned company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) to go under house arrest, sentenced to five years in prison on February 5, for disclosing “sensitive information” that allegedly helped the victims. United States to impose sanctions on the oil company.