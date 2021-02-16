MNE and US Secretary of State discuss “revitalization” of relations between countries – Observer

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva debated on Tuesday “ways to revitalize relations” between the two countries and “to further strengthen transatlantic ties.”

According to the US State Department, in a statement made public, Antony Blinken “underlined the will of the United States [Estados Unidos da América] work with Portugal, currently in the presidency of the European Union, to face common challenges, notably covid-19, economic recovery, China and Africa ”.

The first telephone conversation between the Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, and the head of the American diplomacy Antony Blinken, during which they reviewed the “problems of the PT-US relationship”, has was also announced on the official Twitter site of the Portuguese Foreign Ministry.

According to the Portuguese side, “there is a convergence of priorities between the European Union (EU) and the United States in strengthening multilateralism, in jointly solving global challenges and in cooperation between democracies”.

“The two foreign policy chiefs have agreed to establish regular channels of contacts on subjects of common interest, namely in Africa, Latin America and East Asia,” read the publications, shared this Tuesday at 7 p.m.

During the telephone conversation with Antony Blinken, Augusto Santos Silva “insisted on the need for a geopolitical balance in the Indo-Pacific region, an objective to which he also wishes to contribute at the EU-India summit, organized by the Portuguese presidency of the EU. Advice”.