UN Secretary General proposes 3,700 additional elements in CAR peacekeeping force – Observer

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has recommended an increase in the United Nations peacekeeping force (Minusca) in the Central African Republic (CAR) of approximately 3,700 troops, in a report presented to the Security Council.

“I recommend an increase of 2,750 soldiers and 940 police officers,” said the UN chief in the document to which the French press agency AFP had access. This would bring the total authorized for this mission to 14,400 military and 3,020 police, he added.

However, António Guterres stressed that this reinforcement must be “phased and based on a regular review of the evolution of the political and security context”.

La Minusca is one of the largest UN-led peacekeeping operations in the world, with an annual budget of around one billion dollars (825 million euros).

In December, in light of the month-end presidential elections in that country, the Security Council authorized the temporary two-month deployment of about 350 peacekeepers (mostly Rwandans) and two helicopter mission helicopters. United Nations in South Sudan. Last week, the Council authorized a further two-month extension of this reinforcement, until April 10.

As part of bilateral agreements with the Central African government, Russian and Rwandan troops were also sent to the Central African Republic at the end of 2020.

These detachments “have helped resolve the difficult security situation,” recognizes António Guterres in his report, in a rare expression of appreciation for members of the Russian private security group Wagner, often criticized for his interventions.

“The Central African Republic is at a critical moment, which will determine whether peace and stability will be restored and strengthened,” said the UN secretary general in the document, justifying the need for a permanent strengthening of Minusca.

The next Security Council meeting on the Central African Republic, which is expected to debate the issue, is scheduled for February 24.

The objectives of a military strengthening of the peacekeeping force “would be to control and reverse the current instability, while promoting respect for the political agreement” on peace, Guterres explained.

“In the short and medium term, the reinforcements would include a battalion to secure the main supply route” to Bangui, the country’s capital, which was cut off by rebels earlier this year, rapid reaction units and specialists of the image, he said.

“In the longer term, they would include aerial means of air-to-ground observation and drones [veículo aéreo não-tripulado] to improve operations and the reconnaissance and intelligence capacity, ”he said.

Police reinforcements “would help Minusca to maintain order and enforce the law,” he said.

In mid-December, six of the 14 armed groups that have occupied two-thirds of CAR since the start of the civil war in 2013 launched an offensive against the regime of President Faustin Archange Touadéra, who was re-elected at the end of December.

Portugal currently has 243 soldiers in RCA, of which 188 are part of Minusca and 55 participate in the European Union training mission (EUTM), led by Brigadier-General Neves de Abreu, until September 2021.

The CAR fell into chaos and violence in 2013, after the overthrow of then-president François Bozizé by armed groups united in the Séléka, which provoked the opposition of other militias, grouped within the Séléka. anti-Balaka.

Since then, Central African territory has been the scene of community clashes between these groups, which have forced nearly a quarter of the CAR’s 4.7 million inhabitants to leave their homes.