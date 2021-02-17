one example and two precautions – Observer

At the end of his speech on the Catalan election night last Sunday, Father Aragonés, candidate of the independence party of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), left a message to Pedro Sanchéz and, by extension, to the Spanish state : “It’s time for us to sit down and see how we’re going to solve this problem [a questão da autodeterminação da Catalunha], vote in a referendum ”. The headlines on the first double absolute majority (of votes and mandates) of the separatist parties in the legislature of the autonomous region of Catalonia brought the issue of Catalan self-determination back to the center of political debate. But hidden between the lines, we find a more complex situation than the one that the Catalan independence parties proclaimed on Sunday evening and which requires a certain caution.

Father Aragonés’ call for negotiation evokes a very rich and consistent example of a similar separatist claim that has existed for more than two decades: the Quebec question. After a failed referendum in 1995, with a turnout of 93.52% and in which the “No” won with a difference of about 50,000 votes (1.16%), the Supreme Court of Canada received a request. advisory opinion of the Canadian government in which we wondered, in short, whether Quebec could unilaterally separate from Canada, under Canadian constitutional law and international law.

For most analysts on that date, the answer would be clear: as a rule, secession and a possible right to secession are extra-constitutional issues, that is, they exist outside of legality. constitutional and which, in Cass Sunstein’s opinion, do not exist. . should be considered constitutionally1. The few exceptions are found in constitutional orders such as Ethiopia, Yugoslavia and the Soviet Union (which contained express clauses on the right to secession) and the United States of America (where a Supreme Court decision considered secession to be prohibited by the Constitution2)). In the field of international law, the dominant view was (and still is in part) that unilateral secession, outside the specific context of decolonization, was essentially a question of fact, not directly governed by international law, but of which the effects could, through recognition by other States of the international community, possibly incorporated into the international legal order3. The only exception would be a possible corrective secession, an assumption that would only take place in the event of serious violations of international law. The advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice concerning Kosovo (2010) is an excellent example of these evasive maneuvers of international law in relation to the question of secession, since the Court concluded that unilateral declarations of independence do not were not formally incompatible with the law, but does not say anything about the (material) right to secession. Secession was therefore a kind of legal no man’s land, both constitutionally and internationally.

In its remarkable 1998 ruling4, the Supreme Court of Canada broke the legal taboo on secession and articulated the most modern legal reading of this problem. Particularly in its reading of Canadian federal constitutional law, the court came to a nuanced but compelling conclusion. On the one hand, the court concluded that there was no right to “unilateral” separation of a province. However, a systematic reading of the “unwritten principles” of the Canadian Constitution (federalism, democracy, rule of law and protection of minorities) led the court to conclude that a “clear expression by a clear majority” of the secessionist demands of the people at least one of the provinces of Canada would at least give rise to the constitutional obligation of a Canadian state to negotiate “substantially” with the provincial authorities on this issue.

This landmark decision of the Supreme Court of Canada gave new impetus to the academic discussion on the issue of secession, both from the perspective of constitutional and international law, as well as independence movements around the world. The call by Catalan independence parties on Sunday to negotiate seems to echo the findings of the Canadian Supreme Court. However, after the euphoria on Sunday, it is necessary to take a close look at the political and legal context of the election results, using precisely this decision of the Canadian Supreme Court as a matrix. One of the great virtues of this decision is that it is extremely exportable, because it is based on constitutional principles that are easily found in other constitutional orders, namely the Spanish one. We should note in particular that federalism, more than a binary reality (exists or not), must be understood as a spectrum of political and legal solutions for the accommodation of political autonomy and the protection of minorities within a State. plurinational and multicultural, which includes the solution of the autonomous communities of the Spanish Constitution. In particular, it is possible to immediately identify two important caveats.

The first absolute majority of votes in the independence parties in the Catalan parliament is proclaimed as a clear mandate for the independence of Catalonia. Yet, there are some elements of the political background to this result that raise doubts as to whether they can truly be characterized as “clear expression by a clear majority”. First, this result refers to the elections for the constitution of the Catalan parliament and not to the specific question of independence, which dilutes the readings on the intention to vote in relation to the question of independence. Secondly and in addition to the first point, this majority is made up of a coalition of different parties (ERC, Juntos por Catalunya and Candidacy for Popular Unity), which further fragments the readings on the intentionality of the independence vote. A closer reading of the results also shows a clear growth (and victory) of the Socialist Party of Catalonia (constitutionalist) and a decrease in the relative expression of the ERC. Finally, this electoral act was marked by a significant drop in voter turnout (around 20%). This decrease is explained by the pandemic context, but, combined with the other elements mentioned, this political context hardly gives rise to a reading which seeks to extract from these results a “clear expression to a clear majority” in relation to the question of independence.

Even if it were possible to read this, the consequence defended by the Canadian Supreme Court and to which the Catalan separatist parties appealed is that of the start of negotiations on the issue. However, the obligation to negotiate is naturally distinct and incompatible with the obligation to assume a specific result, namely independence. Other solutions can and should be considered, such as new autonomy agreements and the development and sharing of constitutional competences between the Spanish State and the Autonomous Community of Catalonia. If the separatist parties (assuming they can form a coalition government in the coming days) start a negotiation process with the Spanish state to accept a referendum on independence as the only solution and refusing to consider anything other alternatives, it does not seem that this can be considered as a “substantial” negotiation with regard to the question of independence and enters the field of unilateralism, legally difficult to frame.

More than a simple and straightforward law, the international principle of external self-determination and its constitutional parallel to secession are best understood as a political and legal process. Like any process, it is highly dependent on the historical, political and legal context and circumstances of its processing. The example of Quebec can serve as a model for looking at the historic results of last Sunday’s elections in Catalonia and the renewed debate on the issue of self-determination in this autonomous community. But the enthusiasm of the title cannot mask the caution imposed by the context.

[1] Cass R. Sunstein, Constitutionalism and Secession, The University of Chicago Law Review 58 (1991): 633–70.

[2] Texas v. Blanc, 74 US (7 mur.) 700 (1869)

[3] James Crawford, State Practice and International Law in Relation to Secession, British Yearbook of International Law 69 (1999): 85-117.

[4] Reference re secession of Quebec, [1998] 2 RCS 217.

