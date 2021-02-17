frustration and impasse – Observer

The elections to the Catalan parliament took place on February 14. And what can be said about the outcome of these elections is that in a way they lost everyone – including those who apparently won.

The political framework that emerges from these elections for the Generalitat de Catalunya can be reduced to two words: frustration and impasse.

A frustration that naturally stems from the pandemic, but also from the fatigue of the Catalans in the face of the political process: the hangover of the unsuccessful secession attempt of 2017 led to the deterioration of the Catalan (and Spanish) police situation and entanglement each time a more complex and tangled ball.

The Catalans are simply exhausted: they have voted three times in regional elections in less than six years, lived in exaltation and euphoria followed by depression and general disillusion in a failed referendum for the independence of their nation, saw one of their governments dissolved by the central government of Madrid, saw their next government also dissolved by a judicial conviction of Madrid. They have a former president of the government fleeing Spanish justice and exiled in Belgium. And they have another former president of the government invalidated by justice since last September. The Catalans saw the dissolution and creation of political parties in the nationalist political space. They saw alliances and divisions. Anger and reconciliations. And swear business and betrayals. And an increasingly fragmented field of political parties.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

So, in a way, the Catalans have turned their backs on politics after years of frenzy. The participation rate in these elections has fallen by more than 25% compared to the last ballot in 2017: only 53% of voters currently, against 79.04% in 2017.

In four years, the Catalans have gone from a record of mobilization to a record of abstention.

The political situation in Catalonia is also a dead end: Carles Puigdemont is today the leader of non-socialist Catalan independence, but he is on the run in Belgium. And his lieutenant, the last regional president, the independentist Quim Torra, is legally prohibited from being elected to public office (he was judicially removed from the seat of government and sentenced to a year and a half ineligibility for refusing to remove a banner with separatist content on the facade of the headquarters of the regional government in Barcelona). But the unofficial leadership of Carles Puigdemont in his political field is based on a lot of debris, betrayals, the destruction of his old party, endless recriminations. This is what remains of the scattered vestiges of the ancient and glorious Convergence i Unió (CiU) which ruled Catalonia during the golden and prosperous years of the first decades of Catalan autonomy. It is, after all, a beleaguered leadership, unimportant and incapable of ruling the wealthiest region in Spain.

It is true that all the Catalan separatist parties in today’s elections reinforced the parliamentary majority they already held (the parties which defend the independence of Catalonia have gone from a block of 70 to 74 deputies ); and for the first time in an election in Catalonia, the parties defending Catalan independence also obtained more votes at the polls than the sum of the votes obtained by all Spanish parties.

But this majority is a largely ineffective majority: the republican left of Catalonia (ERC – founded in 1931, a historical formation of Catalan and socialist independence, heir to the old republican and anti-Franco Catalan tradition) has supplanted its liberal-bourgeois partners for the first Catalan nationalist Camp, traditionally more liberal in economic terms (the ERC obtained 33 deputies and 21.3% of the votes and the Junts per Catalunya, of Carles Puigdemont, obtained 32 deputies and 20.04% of the votes). But with just one different MP between them, it’s difficult for anyone to maintain a clear ascendancy in the future regional government – especially when their factual leaders are either on the run, in jail, or disabled.

Added to this is the fact that the next Catalan nationalist government depends on the support of the most populist and agitated sector of the CUP (far-left independence with a basist character, now reinforced with twice as many deputies, going from five to nine) .

The Catalan political stalemate, however, is not only the result of these elections: it is really rooted in a fundamental problem facing Catalan nationalists: how to peacefully separate the richest Spanish region from Spain? How do you get the Spanish state to voluntarily abdicate its 550-year-old unity and, perhaps, its own existence? How can we continue to integrate the European Union and maintain the euro, succeeding in separating from an EU member state and founder of the single currency? And in the distant and eventual case of the success of independence, how can Catalonia continue to be part of the Western geopolitical space without falling into Third World adventures that ruin its current status of wealth and prosperity?

The fundamental problem of the Catalan nationalists is this: they do not have an obvious and workable plan to serve their stated goals.

But the Catalan political impasse is also a Spanish political impasse.

The PSOE’s Pyrrhic victory in Catalonia is of no use to them in Barcelona (in the current increasingly fragmented Catalan political landscape, the Socialist Party was voted the most, with 23.04% of the vote, having obtained the same 33 deputies than the ERC, but having managed to obtain 49,000 more votes than the ERC), since it cannot form a parliamentary majority in the Parliament of Catalonia.

However, it is a “victory” in light of Pedro Sanchez’s opportunism and political lack of scruples: TVE and the official media of the Spanish left immediately began to sell this frustrating election result as a major victory for the Premier. Spanish minister. That Pedro Sanchez has devalued the fight against the pandemic, having replaced his Minister of Health (Catalan Salvador Illa) to send him at the last minute to stand for the Catalan elections – where he would hardly win the head of the regional government – says everything to About his electoral calculation: while your government should only commit to fighting the pandemic, your Minister of Health has been dispatched from Madrid to make the front page of the regional elections in Barcelona. Instead of counting the infected and the vaccines and hospital beds in the country, the important thing was to count the votes in Barcelona to maintain their power.

The interest in the survival of a government that depends on games of perception and interparliamentary complicity in Madrid was imposed on more altruistic considerations of good governance. From this point of view, the Spanish Prime Minister won. He gained at least a few more months, if not a few years, in power. In addition, his Vamos partners endured the same 6.87% and the same eight deputies who will serve them to do the same: a lot of noise to continue having something in Madrid and not having anything in Barcelona.

But it is the Spanish democratic right which has more reason to reflect.

The Liberals of Ciudadanos (Cs) experienced a monumental collapse in these elections. They went from the most voted political force and opposition leaders in Barcelona to the marginal party (from 36 to six deputies). This proves two things: that when the strategy is to shout loudly and insist on anti-Catalan histrionism, there will always be someone on the right side shouting even louder and being even more radical anti-autonomist. Inés Arrimadas, who was the great Pasionaria of anti-separatism, is now supplanted by VOX, which proposes, no more, no less, than the end of the current constitutional arrangement of regional autonomies and the return to the old unitarism Castilian Spanish.

And the other thing this Cs result proves is that a lot of dazzling, a lot of bragging, and a lot of glowing press for a while never works out well in the long run: In politics, fads are fleeting. . But the values ​​are lasting. Albert Rivera and Inés Arrimadas were the handsome boys of Spanish politics: young, physically attractive, free and easy to talk to. But they were too ambitious for what they lacked in strategy and discipline. And they were so in awe of themselves that they got lost in the dizziness of their own success.

The practical result of these years of great project of generational and postmodern Spanish liberalism of Cs? Answer: the radical left hand in hand with the PSOE in power in Madrid; the radical independence left in power in Barcelona; and the post-Franco leadership of VOX in opposition almost everywhere.

Beautiful result!

As for the PP, the analysis is simple: it is the worst result in its history in the elections in Catalonia (3.85% and three deputies). Again: when in politics the only strategy is to scream loudly, there will always be someone on the right side who will scream even louder.

Thus, who now leads the Spanish right in Barcelona is VOX. Four years ago, this party did not even exist in Catalonia. It is now the second most voted Spanish party (7.6% and 11 MPs) and is the leader of the Spanish right-wing opposition in the Generalitat de Catalunya.

Its regional head, Ignacio Garriga, is a 34-year-old dentist, married with four children. And that defies all conventions of political identity: he is black, he is the son of a woman from Equatorial Guinea (a former African Spanish colony) who left to live in Barcelona, ​​still a daughter, with her seven brothers. The father comes from a Flemish family with a tradition of nationalist activism in Flanders. And he studied in Catalan. Former young activist of the Spanish PP, where he joined at the age of 18, left the PP ten years ago, disillusioned with the liberal evolution of the PP in matters of customs: against the acceptance of the PP of marriage gay and against the PP’s conformism in the face of decriminalized abortion. But he left the PP, above all frustrated by the PP’s “passivity” towards the defense of “the unity of the Spanish nation” and the “facilitating” immigration policy.

That the Spanish opposition (straightforward opposition, not just on the right, since the PSOE / We are gone will not make a major opposition in Barcelona because they need it in exchange for nationalist support or an abstention to maintain their government in Madrid) now comes to be led by a 34-year-old black man, with Catalan as his mother tongue, the son of an Ecuadorian-Guinean and a descendant of Belgian Flemish, will certainly be a headache.

A puzzle for the overly schematic heads of European intellectual elites.

Receive an alert every time Carlos Reis dos Santos publishes a new article.

to follow