Missing since 2018, Princess Latifa says she is hostage in a house “transformed into a prison” – Observe

Princess Latifa Bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, daughter of the Emir of Dubai, has been missing since 2018 after an attempted escape from the United Arab Emirates that year. She has not been seen since. In a video now broadcast by the BBC, Latifa appears to say that he is “hostage” in a “house transformed into a prison”.

The videos were shown on the “Panorama BBC” program by Latifa’s friend Tiina Jauhiainen, maternal cousin Marcus Essabri, and lawyer David Haigh. The three were part of an international campaign for the release of the princess. They were the ones who managed to get a cell phone in Latifa, about a year after he was captured and returned to Dubai.

It was through this cell phone that Latifa recorded videos relating her situation for several months. In clips broadcast by the BBC, the princess says she is recording “in a bathroom because it is the only room with a lockable door”. He mentions that he is in a villa, a large villa, where he is being held as a “hostage”, and that he cannot leave the house.

The mystery of the disappearance of Princess Latifa of Dubai

I am in a villa. I am hostage and this villa has been turned into a prison. All windows are closed with bars, I cannot open any windows. There are five policemen outside and two inside the house. I can’t even go to the streets to get some fresh air, ”he says in the published images.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Latifa says she doesn’t know when she will be released and fears for her safety. “Every day I worry about my safety and my life. I don’t know if I will survive this situation. The police threatened me, they told me that I would stay in prison all my life and that I would never see the sun again, ”he adds. The situation “is becoming desperate with each passing day”. “I just want to be free (…). I don’t know what they plan to do with me,” he says.

According to the BBC, the daughter of the UAE vice president said she tried to flee Dubai in 2018, but the boat was intercepted by soldiers who drugged her. The princess lost consciousness, was taken in a private jet, and only woke up in Dubai. He was denied medical and legal assistance. Little is known about his whereabouts since then. The family even released a statement denying any kidnapping and guaranteeing that Latifa was “safe”. But friends overheard by the BBC fear for their safety.

Latifa is not the only one in the family trying to flee the country. The stepmother and sixth wife of the Emir of Dubai, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, even managed to do it. She has been with her two children in London since 2019 to divorce her husband in court.

Haya. Who is the princess who fled Dubai and wants to face the emir in court?