Defense Minister proposes to strengthen the authority and skills of the Chief of Staff of the armed forces – observer

Defense Minister proposes to strengthen the authority and skills of the Chief of Staff of the armed forces

The Minister of Defense will propose to extend the skills of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces (CEMGFA), who will now have operational command of all military activities, and says he has the support of the chiefs.

In an interview with Lusa, Minister João Gomes Cravinho announced that the bill to change the upper command structure of the armed forces would enter parliament “in the coming weeks” and said it had the support of the chiefs military despite “some questions about how he might work”.

Today, a reform is necessary to place the Armed Forces as a group under the authority of the CEMGFA. It is an important and fundamental reform, but it is also something which corresponds to another stage of a process which has lasted for many years and which also corresponds to a modernization already carried out in most European countries ”, he justified.

The Minister of National Defense underlined that among the NATO countries, there is no longer a “model similar to Portuguese” insofar as “they have already evolved towards a more suitable model, namely that the CEMGFA has authority over the three branches and also over new skills, cyber defense and military health ”.

The three branches of the armed forces – Navy, Army and Air Force – “will continue to exist and have their own distinctive identity” and the creation of a single staff is not on the agenda, said the Minister. Minister of Defense, interview to be published Wednesday and Thursday.

And what will be the role of the heads of the military branches in the new organic? “Quite simply, the generation of forces, recruitment, training, training of forces, operational readiness, by ensuring that they have all the qualities necessary for the exercise of missions and the support of forces”, he replied.

The overall objective of the reform is to allow CEMGFA “to have at its disposal the forces it needs to carry out its missions at all times” and to promote an “overview” of the needs and processes of investment of the Armies, he added.

According to the general lines of the government proposal, the amendments to the organic law of the bases of the armed forces (LOBOFA) strengthen the authority of the CEMGFA, which will place the heads of the military branches under their hierarchical dependence and the coordination capacity of the Staff. branches in the United States.

The Chiefs of Staff “come to depend on the CEMGFA for all areas of military activity, including planning, directing and controlling the execution of military defense strategy, administration of resources. and military capabilities “. With the exception of “very specific” tasks such as air maritime search and rescue, “all missions are now under the operational command of CEMGFA”, so there is “the big picture”. In practice, military leaders stop “dispatching” directly with the Minister of Defense, but do so with CEMGFA for military matters. The Council of Chiefs of Staff, on the proposal of the Minister of Defense, will no longer have the current powers of deliberation and coordination and will mainly have advisory functions.

Asked if this proposal deserved the agreement of the military chiefs, Gomes Cravinho indicated that he had already met the Higher Military Council and that the feedback was “very positive”: “[As chefias militares] they gave their commitment in relation to this reform, deemed natural and I am convinced that I can count on the military leaders to design the most detailed parts of this reform ”.

The implementation of this reform involves the revision of LOBOFA, approved in 2009 and amended in 2014, by an absolute majority of deputies in office.

Gomes Cravinho said he expects parliament “to be able to vote on the diploma before the end of the parliamentary year”, that is until the summer, in the hope of to gather “the maximum of consensus among the political forces”. In addition to the LOBOFA review, the government will also submit a proposal to amend the National Defense Law.

On the other hand, João Gomes Cravinho estimated at around sixty Portuguese soldiers the contingent of trainers of the “special forces” which will be deployed in April in Mozambique to assist the African country in the fight against terrorism.

What we’re going to highlight are trainers to train Marines and Commands. These are the military who have these skills, special forces. I believe it is around 60. It is not yet stabilized (the number of staff) because there is still planning work going on with the Mozambican authorities ”, said Gomes Cravinho, in an interview with Agência Lusa which will be published on Wednesday. and Thursday.

The Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has been attacked since October 2017 by insurgent groups linked to radical Islamic organizations and classified since early 2020 by the Mozambican and international authorities as a “terrorist threat”.

“They will go, in principle, to different places: in the south of the country, near Maputo, and in the center, but it is still not entirely decided”, added the tutor.

Asked about the changes to the framework program for technical-military cooperation with Mozambique that will take effect over the next three years, Gomes Cravinho said that what is planned is an “intensification” of cooperation with this country, following the current threat environment.

Technical-military cooperation between Portugal and Mozambique has existed since 1988.

The Minister of National Defense also anticipated that the new US administration, led by Democrat and newly installed Joe Biden, will give new impetus to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), recognizing that it is necessary to “rethink” the Atlantic Alliance.

There is a consensus today on the need to rethink NATO and there is a fundamental element which is the change of administration in Washington, which creates a completely different environment, much more positive and committed for the future of NATO, ”Gomes Cravinho said in an interview with Lusa news agency, which will be published on Wednesday and Thursday.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, a videoconference meeting of NATO defense officials takes place, covering, among other things, ongoing missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, strengthening deterrence and defense of the Atlantic Alliance and the “NATO 2030” initiative. “.

The minister recalled statements he deemed “quite exaggerated” by the French President, Emmanuel Mácron, at the end of 2019, in which the Gallic head of state had condemned NATO’s “brain death”.

For Gomes Cravinho, the fact that there is a new American administration will “also promote a framework” of “more peace between allies” to “think of the collective destiny as a common defense organization”.

At the meeting, he said, “there will be a first approach to the ‘NATO2030’ proposals and a set of proposals will be created for the NATO summit which we believe will take place in June this year. “, he predicted, referring to the future document of the Atlantic Alliance, promoted by its secretary general, the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, in order to make NATO” stronger militarily, but also politically and with a more global ”.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Catalan Josep Borrell, and the defense ministers of Finland and Sweden will also attend the meeting.

“I wrote a congratulatory letter and I know that – because there are contacts at the lower level, from our embassy to the Pentagon – there will be a response coming soon. Tomorrow [quarta-feira] will be the first opportunity to dialogue with the US Secretary of Defense [Lloyd J. Austin III]»Gomes Cravinho concluded on the contacts between Portugal and the new American president.

Regarding the future of the organization, Gomes Cravinho said he was happy to see the growth, between the countries of the European Union, of the idea that NATO and the European Union, in the field of defense , can be complementary and that “the mistrust has been overcome” “.

“The characteristics of each organization have become much more evident, in part with the pandemic [de covid-19], in part with hybrid threats, ”he said.

In the logic of military defense “there is no better than NATO” but, with regard to threats and hybrid challenges “which have a societal character”, a better answer can be found through the Union European, he defended, giving as an example a “biological attack”.