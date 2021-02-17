The state of Maryland is the first to tax digital giants

It’s official: a first state in the US has decided to tax the advertising revenues of large technology companies, although there is still no national will. On Friday, February 12th, 2021, a law was passed that provides for a 10% tax on income generated through advertising. A tax that could raise $ 250 million for the state of Maryland this first year.

Maryland Taxes Advertising Giants 10%

The digital giants that generate income through advertising such as Facebook, Google or Amazon are affected by this new tax. As the New York Times explains, the amount of taxes paid by each affected company depends on the company’s worldwide revenues.

In the same category

Mark Zuckerberg wants to “hurt” Apple

Only digital companies that make at least $ 100 million a year will be taxed. There are several tax brackets. For example, companies with sales between $ 100 million and $ 1 billion are taxed at 2.5%. For businesses that earn more than $ 15 billion a year, the tax is 10%.

The main proponent of this new law is Bill Ferguson. He is the Democratic President of the Maryland Senate. In a recent Facebook post, he said the purpose of the law is to get big tech companies to pay their fair share of taxes in the state, just like small businesses.

He adds, “Companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google have grown exponentially during the Covid-19 pandemic as our small businesses struggle to keep up. We’re going through a difficult time in Maryland. Households and small businesses are doing their part, it’s time for the web giants to do their part. “

An important first step for the US

Bill Ferguson endeavored to get this bill passed. He faced fierce opposition from interest groups in Silicon Valley, Republicans in Maryland and even the local media. The latter say the tax is not paid by the big tech companies, but by the small businesses that buy advertisements for their customers.

According to Doug Mayer, spokesperson for Marylanders For Tax Fairness, a group that defends business rights, “Bill Ferguson continued to collect taxes on the Maryland people during the pandemic. It is now attacking big companies. This tax hike is historically stupid and harmful to countless small businesses and thousands of employees. This is what the people of Maryland will remember. “

It is still a first step for the United States. The country has so far opposed such a law under President Donald Trump. Maryland’s tax could lead other states to make similar efforts. Connecticut and Indiana recently introduced bills to tax some of the advertising revenues of digital giants, as France has been doing since November 2020.